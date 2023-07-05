Kendall County honors employees for service anniversaries

The Kendall County government’s employees handle jobs ranging from sheriff’s deputy to office clerk, providing county residents with valuable services.

Employees who reached significant service anniversaries were honored recently by the Kendall County Board.

Among those recognized for 10 years of service were Lauren Belville of the Health Department and Judi Maechtle of the County Clerk’s Elections Office.

Also honored for 10-year anniversaries were Megan Hanna and Charles Van Thompson, Jr. of the Sheriff’s Office, Valarie McClain of the Treasurer’s Office and Victoria Fajfer of the Judiciary.

Assistant State’s Attorney Ryan Phelps and Circuit Court Clerk Matthew Prochaska also were recognized for reaching the 10-year mark.

Five members of the Sheriff’s Office were honored for 15-year anniversaries, including Pamela Krantz-Lee, Jason Larsen, Tracy Page, Kevin Vaclavik and Undersheriff Bobby Richardson.

Also receiving awards for 15 years were Elections Director Natalie Hisaw and Edward Kurz of the Veteran’s Assistance Commission.

Those with 20 years of service include Treasurer Jill Ferko and Stannette Kraber of the Treasurer’s Office, Vicky Torgerson of the Health Department and Frank Pavlik of the Sheriff’s Office.

Also hitting the two-decade mark were William Hardman and Merrill Thurow of the Facilities Management Department.

Kellie Vanderlei of Court Services was honored for 30 years on the job while Ricky Jackson earned the distinction of 35 years with the Sheriff’s Office.