June 30, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryGames and Puzzles

Kendall County Master Gardener hosting microgreens workshop July 6

By Shaw Local News Network
Microgreens

Microgreens (photo provided by University of Illinois Extension Office)

Bring gardening indoors with microgreens and learn to grow your own nutritious food right in your kitchen. Join University of Illinois Extension for a family-friendly workshop, where participants will learn seed selection, planting, tending and harvesting from Master Gardener Rachel Trumbore.

The workshop will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, at the Kendall County Extension office, 7775B Route 47, Yorkville. Registration is required and space may be limited. Cost is $40 per adult and $15 for each youth participant, ages 4 to 13. To learn more or sign up, visit go.illinois.edu/KendallMGMicrogreens.

Microgreens are tasty, packed with nutrients and easy to grow at home. Growing them is a great activity for individuals or families. Each adult and youth participants will choose what they want to grow – radish, broccoli, sunflower or peas – which will be planted in class and ready to take home to continue growing and enjoying.

For questions or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact Sarah Fellerer at fellerer@illinois.edu or call the Extension office at 630-553-5823. Early requests are encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting your access needs.