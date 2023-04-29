Kifowit hosting mobile DMV event in Aurora May 6

State Representative Stephanie Kifowit, D-Oswego, and Fox Valley Mall are hosting the Secretary of State’s Mobile Drivers’ Services team for a mobile DMV event on Saturday, May 6. Motorists who have been unable to visit a driver services facility will now have the DMV come to them. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the first floor Center Park courtyard area of the mall, 195 Fox Valley Center Drive in Aurora.

“A trip to the DMV can be extremely difficult for seniors, those who have trouble standing for a long time and those with demanding work schedules,” Kifowit said in a news release. “With this mobile DMV event, we are hoping to bring services to residents in a more convenient and accessible way.”

The unit operates like a DMV and offers driver’s license and state ID renewals, replacements and corrections, in addition to vehicle renewal stickers. Seniors over 65 can get state IDs renewed free of charge. Residents in need of quick fixes are encouraged to stop by the unit.

“As an icon in the community, Fox Valley Mall is pleased to provide the venue for Representative Kifowit’s mobile DMV event,” Scott Samson, senior general manager for the shopping center, said. “Making it more comfortable and convenient for people to access critical DMV services while enjoying the many shopping, dining and entertainment venues available to them at Fox Valley Mall is a community service we feel certain our shoppers will appreciate and find incredibly valuable.”