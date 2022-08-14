Kifowit selected as director of National Women’s Legislative Network

State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit (D-Oswego) has been selected as the Midwest Regional (Democratic) Director of the Women’s Legislative Network (WLN) by the National Conference of State Legislators (NCSL) Nominating Committee.

The Women’s Legislative Network of NCSL states that its mission is to “promote the participation, empowerment, and leadership of women legislators.”

“I am honored to have been selected to be Midwest Regional Director of the Women’s Legislative Network,” Kifowit said in a news release. “Women represent 1/3 of legislatures across the country and in this role I will have the opportunity to work with fellow legislators in developing ideas that will be of benefit to the citizens of our local districts.”

Representative Kifowit is currently the Chair of Veterans Affairs and State Government, and also the co-chair of the Conference of Women Legislators in the Illinois General Assembly.

The NCSL strengthens state legislatures through its research, publications and technical assistance on the legislative institution, those who serve within it and its operations, processes and procedures. The organization and its members are national experts on state legislative sessions and rules and procedures.

The length of term for the directors is one year and the board will communicate via email and through virtual meetings to plan future programs and events.

“I am excited to begin work with the WLN,” Kifowit continued. “Being involved in an organization such as this will help all of us to grow as state legislators and that has been my goal since being elected to the Illinois General Assembly in 2013.”