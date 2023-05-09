Montgomery Village Board incumbents, clerk sworn in, start new terms

Three Montgomery Village Board members who ran unopposed for new terms in the April 4 election started their new terms this week.

During a brief ceremony held at the opening of a meeting Monday, May 8, at Village Hall, Doug Marecek, Matt Bauman and Dan Gier were sworn in to four-year terms by Kendall County Associate Judge John McAdams.

In addition, McAdams swore-in Debbie Buchanan as village clerk. Like the three board members, Buchanan was not challenged in the April election. Buchanan will serve a two-year term.

Marecek has served on the board since his appointment to a vacant seat in 2013. He was subsequently elected to full terms in 2015 and 2019. This week, he begins his third term.

During his tenure, Marecek has been active in numerous village events and served as chairman of the Montgomery Economic Development Corporation.

Gier is beginning his second four-year board term.

A resident of the village for 35 years, Gier worked for the village’s public works department for 20 years prior to his election to the board. As a water plant operator for the village, he oversaw the expansion of the village’s water system amid the unprecedented home building boom in the early 2000s.

While working for the public works department, Gier designed and installed the flower planters on the village’s landmark Mill Street bridge.

As a board member, Gier has served as member of the village’s beautification committee and organized the village’s annual Arbor Day observance.

Bauman was elected to his first full term on the board last month. Village President Matt Brolley appointed Bauman to a vacant seat on the board in May 2021.

Bauman previously served two terms on the Oswego SD308 Board of Education, including separate two-year stints as president and vice-president.

Buchanan served 21 years as an executive assistant for the village before she retired from the position in January of last year.