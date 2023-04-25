Montgomery Village Board OKs revised exterior design for Orchard Road retail building

Plans change, including with retail developments.

In 2019, the Montgomery Village Board approved plans for the construction of a gas station, car wash and multi-tenant retail building on a 16 acre parcel at the southwest corner of Orchard and Jericho roads on the village’s west side.

At that time, a Rickey Rockets gas station was expected to locate on the site. But two years later, the Village Board approved a revised plan for the development that allowed for a Gas N Wash to be built on the site, with a different exterior design than initially proposed for Rickey Rockets. The Gas N’ Wash opened last year.

The change in gas stations on the site prompted Jericho & Orchard LLC, project developers, to change the exterior design for the yet-to-be built retail building.

In a unanimous ballot Monday evening, April 24, the Village Board voted to amend the 2019 agreement for the development to allow for the new design.

The initial plan called for the building to have a red brick and limestone facade with two arches as a roof detail to match the then proposed Ricky Rockets that was planned for construction to the north of the retail building.

The revised and newly-approved plans still call for the retail building to feature a red brick and limestone facade, but the two arches have been removed from the roof and more brick work is exposed on the front of the building.

The exterior changes were proposed by developers so that the building will have colors and materials that will complement the Gas N Wash building, according to a letter to the village’s community development staff from the developers.