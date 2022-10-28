Montgomery OKs $1.2M contract for North River Street water main replacement project

The Montgomery Village Board voted this week to award a contract totaling just more than $1.2 million to replace a defective water main along North River Street.

In a unanimous ballot Oct. 24, the board voted to accept Kane County Excavating’s low bid for the project of $1,207,276.

In a memo to the board, Mark Wolf, the village’s director of public works, said the project is part of the village’s Non-Revenue Water Reduction (NRWR) plan intended to reduce the amount of water lost from the municipal water system.

The NRWR plan calls for the replacement of key sections of water main in the village and unincorporated areas that have a history of multiple water main breaks.

Wolf said village staff recommended the board approve the contract with Kane County Excavating of Hampshire, which was just under the village engineering consultants pre-bid estimate for the project of $1,285,388.

The village received five other bids for the contract, ranging from $1,274,758 to $1,490,700.

Village President Matt Brolley said the village has launched the NRWR program as part of its effort to secure water from Lake Michigan by the end of the decade through the DuPage Water Commission.

Brolley said ultimately the village expects to spend upwards of $30 million to replace defective water mains over the next several years.