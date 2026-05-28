Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Aiden Kolkmeyer, Yorkville, track and field, sophomore

Yorkville’s Aiden Kolkmeyer wins the 110 Meter Hurdles in the Southwest Prairie Conference boys track and field championship on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at Joliet West High School. (Gary Middendorf)

Name: Aiden Kolkmeyer

School: Yorkville, sophomore

Sport: Track and field

Why he was selected: Kolkmeyer won the 110 high hurdles, 300 low hurdles and high jump at the Class 3A Moline Sectional to help lead Yorkville to the sectional title.

He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Oswego soccer’s Jordyn Washington, Yorkville soccer’s Lindsay Ingemunson and Sandwich track and field’s Sunny Weber.

Here is Kolkmeyer’s interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

First off, can you speak to the strength of this team? What did it mean to win conference and sectional titles?

Kolkmeyer: Winning the first sectional and conference titles for our school was a big deal, especially knowing the role I had in helping the team score those points.

Any particular event at sectionals you felt especially good about?

Kolkmeyer: The event I felt best about at sectionals was my 300-meter hurdles, running a 37.3 and Illinois’ third-fastest time.

How do you assess your prospects at state? How do you manage the workload in such a big environment and have you got any advice?

Kolkmeyer: For managing my workload in big meets, I just make sure to not only rest and take my time recovering in between events but also doing everything I can leading up to the meet.

What are goals for the weekend?

Kolkmeyer: Goals this weekend are to hopefully go all-state in as many events as possible and try to take the win in the 300s.

How did you get started in track? Did you play any sports?

Kolkmeyer: I thought of doing track in eighth grade for fun, then found the passion I have for it, and it just kept going from there.

What’s your post high school plans if you know them?

Kolkmeyer: Post-high school plans are doing the decathlon in college and trying to get as far as I can with that.