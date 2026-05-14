Leading with Compassion: Kendall County Reader Salutes an Everyday Hero

She leads with compassion, gives back quietly, and puts her people first. Meet Dr. Ashley Dickerson — a Kendall County 2026 Everyday Hero, as nominated by the employee who sees her in action every day.

Dr. Ashley Dickerson

Nominated by: Angela Clancy

My boss is the definition of a Community Hero. She is always giving back, often helping others quietly and “just because.” She leads her business with compassion, always putting her employees first and creating a supportive environment. At the same time, she balances being a dedicated family person. Her kindness, generosity, and selflessness truly make a difference in the lives of everyone around her.