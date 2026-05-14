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Kendall County Now

Leading with Compassion: Kendall County Reader Salutes an Everyday Hero

Shaw Local will publish “Thank You, Everyday Heroes” across our publications on May 14.

Shaw Local will publish “Thank You, Everyday Heroes” across our publications on May 14. (Shaw Local News Network logo)

By John Sahly

She leads with compassion, gives back quietly, and puts her people first. Meet Dr. Ashley Dickerson — a Kendall County 2026 Everyday Hero, as nominated by the employee who sees her in action every day.

Dr. Ashley Dickerson

Nominated by: Angela Clancy

My boss is the definition of a Community Hero. She is always giving back, often helping others quietly and “just because.” She leads her business with compassion, always putting her employees first and creating a supportive environment. At the same time, she balances being a dedicated family person. Her kindness, generosity, and selflessness truly make a difference in the lives of everyone around her.

Thank You Everyday HeroesKendall County
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the Managing editor for the Shaw Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.