Yorkville’s Ellie Fox throws no-hitter with 14 strikeouts: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Yorkville 6, Bolingbrook 0

Ellie Fox fired a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts and went 2 for 3 with a triple and run scored for the Foxes (23-8, 11-2) in Yorkville. Liv Lathen was 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI Alyssa Muhlbach was 2 for 4 with a run scored for Yorkville.

Oswego 4, Plainfield North 2

Jaelynn Anthony hit a tie-breaking solo homer with one out in the bottom of the sixth and Kennedy Gengler added a two-run shot two batters later as the Panthers (17-9, 11-2 Southwest Prairie Conference) rallied for the win. Anthony struck out nine in a complete-game five-hitter, allowing two unearned runs.

Minooka 9, Oswego East 6

The visiting Wolves (22-9, 7-7) scored six runs in the third for a 6-4 lead, but Minooka rallied with three in the fourth and two in the fifth to snap the Wolves’ nine-game winning streak. Katie Silva had a double, run scored and RBI, Addyson Dunn a double and run scored and Megan Halverson four hits for Oswego East.

Yorkville Christian 27, Harvest-Westminster 0

Paige Gillman had a grand slam and RBI triple, Nia Hooper had four hits, five runs scored and two RBIs and winning pitcher Sophia Rothlisberger allowed one hit and struck out five over two innings for the Mustangs.

Baseball

Oswego East 7, Oswego 5

Noah Deist’s go-ahead RBI double keyed a three-run fourth inning, and the visiting Wolves (14-13, 6-4) went on to take the first of a three-game Southwest Prairie West series.

Dominic Battista was 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored and Jax Wellehan was 2 for 4 with a double and the go-ahead run scored. Deist went the distance on the mound, striking out five.

Brady Dunnett was 3 for 4 with a three-run homer in the first inning and scored two runs, Caleb Miller two hits and a run scored and Cam Loghmani had a double and an RBI for Oswego (13-15, 3-7).

Yorkville 9, Plainfield North 5

The Foxes scored seven runs in the second inning and went on to the Southwest Prairie West win in Yorkville.

Kal Arntzen was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Nate Cygan was 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI Owen Middleton drove in two runs for Yorkville (17-9, 7-3).

Parkview Christian 10, Somonauk 0 (5 innings)

The Falcons scored six runs in the bottom of the fifth to finish off the win. Christian Mulder and Oliver Malkowski homered and Crew Staudacher had three hits and an RBI and struck out five in five shutout innings for Parkview Christian (15-9).

Johnsburg 7, Sandwich 2

Griffin Somlock was 2 for 4 with an RBI and Braden Behringer had a hit and scored a run for host Sandwich (14-13-1, 6-5 Kishwaukee River Conference). Nick Michalek struck out seven with six of his seven runs allowed unearned, the Indians hurt by six errors.

Woodstock North 7, Plano 2

The host Thunder scored five runs in the first and went on to the Kishwaukee River Conference win. Quentin Santoria had a double at the plate and struck out seven on the mound for Plano (11-16-1, 3-8).

Harvest-Westminster 19, Yorkville Christian 9

Isaac McCoy was 2 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored and Austin Vugteveen was 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the Mustangs (13-7-1).

Girls Soccer

Genoa-Kingston 9, Sandwich 0

Liza Goodbred made 13 saves while Delaney Gauer and Monica Resendez made multiple saves and blocks for Sandwich.