Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Jaelynn Anthony, Oswego, softball, senior

Oswego's Jaelynn Anthony makes contact with the ball against Barrington during the 2025 Class 4A championship game at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex in Peoria. (Scott Anderson)

Name: Jaelynn Anthony

School: Oswego, senior

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Anthony hit three home runs, including a tying two-run homer and go-ahead grand slam, and in the process became Oswego’s all-time home run leader, in leading the team to a comeback win at Minooka.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Other nominees were Newark baseball’s Eastin McBroom, Oswego East track and field’s Jamari McKay and Yorkville track and field’s Jayden Ruth.

Here is Anthony’s interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

Have you ever hit three home runs in a game before?

Anthony: No, I have not! I came close with having two in one game in my previous years!

Breaking the career home run record, what did that mean? Are there any records left you’re trying to chase?

Anthony: It definitely means a lot to me to leave a mark on Panther softball in another way. Yes there are definitely more. I would love to also hold the season home run record (need seven more), career ERA record (I currently have it but obviously have to wait to see if it holds until end of season), and career RBI record (I am six RBIs away).

Pitching wise the dynamic you and Adalynn [Fugitt] have had sharing time how has that helped you? How do you complement each other?

Anthony: Having Adalynn by my side this year has meant a lot. She is an amazing athlete and person. At the start of the season she was told she was going to have to pitch more than she did last year. She took that in her own hands and ran with it. She has done so well and I am so proud of her. Watching her confidence grow on the mound has been fun. Ada and I love playing the field so being able to support each other on the mound helps allow us both playing time in other places which has been nice.

While Ada and I have throw in different speeds ranges and our spins look completely different, there is just something that clicks between us and we complement each other so well. It’s hard to explain but there is also a pitcher/friend connection that no one else can fully understand. We are both very naturally talented athletes but I think what makes us different is our mentality, I play at my best when Im loose and having fun and she helps me just that.

Your team, after a tough first week, seems to really be coming on and playing well. Was it just a matter of adjusting to a new team with a lot of new players?

Anthony: Yes it was definitely a matter of getting to know each other and making the best of it. We have had such a competitive team these past couple years complemented with high standards, so I think for alot of girls this year felt like a lot of pressure to uphold the state championship title. Once we settled in to who we are this year and played “our” game as a new team we started improving and I feel like it’s coming along nicely. Although our mindset is the same, we are sticking to playing one game at a time, and our coaches have kept telling us from Day 1, it’s all about how we end the season not how we start it.

What do you think it will take for the team to go on another good playoff run?

Anthony: What we did last year was amazing and something special. I think this season it will take dedication, commitment, and a single mindset to be at our best every game. We are all capable of it, we just need to believe and stay focused on our goal of one win at a time. No matter our outcome at the end, I’m proud of how we have progressed.

If there was any advice you could give to the freshmen you what would it be?

Anthony: To stay true to yourself, play your game, be a leader, most importantly always have fun and enjoy the ride. Go Panthers.