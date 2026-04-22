Logan Huegel homers for second straight day, Plainfield North blasts past Oswego East

Logan Huegel’s approach is to look for that one pitch he can hit, and foul everything else off until he can get to that good one.

Safe to say, he isn’t missing it lately.

Plainfield North’s senior first baseman homered on Tuesday for the second straight day, and third time in the last five games.

Ian Datwyler also went deep for the visiting Tigers, who blasted past Oswego East 17-1 in five innings to take the first two games of the three-game Southwest Prairie West series.

“I’m feeling pretty good at the plate,” Huegel said. “It can’t be done without the hard work in practice every day, every week, to prepare us. I’m just feeling comfortable at the plate, looking for my pitch.”

Huegel hit a perfectly-placed pop fly single between two fielders in short left field in the third inning, scoring Plainfield North’s second run in a seven-run inning.

He was not cheated his next time up.

Huegel turned on a first-pitch fastball and drilled a two-run home run with one out in the fourth. The homer deep beyond the left field fence appeared to dent the roof of a truck in an adjacent parking lot.

“First-pitch fastball, that’s what we look for and I did what I could with it,” Huegel said. “I tried focusing on not dropping the back side and tried to level it off. I got a home run, which is all good.”

Huegel, one of a large group of players back from Plainfield North’s regional championship team last year, has it going good.

On Monday he hit a go-ahead three-run homer in Plainfield North’s 8-4 win over Oswego East.

“He just has to stay within himself. He’s a big strong kid,” Plainfield North coach John Darlington said. “I think he is getting pitches in good counts and he’s taking advantage of it. Instead of trying to hit the ball over the field he’s just trying to get a base hit. Next thing you know he hits it out of the park.”

Plainfield North is doing a lot of that lately.

The Tigers (11-5, 2-0) have hit multiple homers in four of their last five games. Plainfield North sent 12 batters to the plate in a seven-run third Tuesday and tacked on five in the fourth and five in the fifth.

Evan Monaco and winning pitcher Colin Ogden each had two hits and an RBI and Nevin Hogan drove in two runs.

“This lineup is a pretty talented lineup top to bottom,” Huegel said. “Everybody can hit the ball.”

Oswego East pitching did not help its cause against that lineup.

The Wolves (7-9, 0-2) walked eight batters and hit five more, cycling through four pitchers. Oswego East’s loss was its fifth straight, and it has given up just over nine runs a game in those losses.

“You can’t defend walks and hit by pitches and things fell apart,” Oswego East coach Brian Schaeffer said. “When things unravel it kind of snowballs for us.”

Nathan Cristanujaya, Oswego East’s No. 8 hitter, had two of his team’s three hits and drove in the only run. The Wolves hope to get UIC commit Dominic Battista, who has one at-bat all season, back from a preseason hamate bone injury at some point.

“We didn’t play competitive baseball in all facets of the game,” Schaeffer said. “We’re in a little bit of a slump and you saw it wear on the guys body language wise. It’s something they have to get over and play through it.”

Plainfield North, meanwhile, won its third straight since a rough two-game stretch last week when it gave up 28 runs.

The Tigers lost No. 2 starter Jackson Schlott to a pulled muscle in his back last week. But Ogden (4-1), who started the season in relief, had his best start Tuesday, working all five innings and striking out one with four walks.

“We have hit up and down. We just have to get our pitching solidified,” Darlington said. “He [Ogden] has eased his way in, he’s around the plate for the most part and he throws hard, that helps.”