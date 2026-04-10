Yorkville’s Ellie Fox strikes out 15 with 250th career strikeout: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Softball

Yorkville 8, Romeoville 0

Ellie Fox struck out 15 with her 250th career strikeout in a three-hit shutout and Liv Lathen hit an inside-the-park homer and scored two runs for the Foxes (8-5) in the Southwest Prairie crossover game in Yorkville. Kayla Kersting was 2 for 3 with a two-run triple and Maddie Mendez 2 for 2 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored.

Newark 9, Batavia 1

Adelaide Johnson slugged two home runs and also had a double and triple, going 4 for 4 with six RBIs and three runs scored for the Norsemen in a nonconference win at Newark.

Rylie Carlson was 2 for 3 with three runs scored and Zoey Carlson 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI for Newark (5-5).

Oswego 3, Plainfield East 2

Ahlivia East singled in the tying run and Kennedy Gengler singled in the go-ahead run in a two-run fifth as the Panthers (4-6) rallied for the Southwest Prairie Conference crossover win in Oswego.

Gengler was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and East 2 for 2 with a double, run scored and RBI.

Winning pitcher Jaelynn Anthony struck out six in five innings of shutout, no-hit relief.

Plainfield Central 11, Oswego East 6

The visiting Wildcats scored three runs in the fourth to break a 6-6 tie and went on to the Southwest Prairie Conference crossover win, handing the Wolves their first loss.

Katie Maday was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Katie Silva had a double and two RBIs for Oswego East (7-1).

Sandwich 11, Johnsburg 5

Kayden Corneils was 3 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI and Karlie Hardekopf 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs for the Indians (7-4, 1-1) in the Kishwaukee River Conference win at Sandwich. Paige Danner was 2 for 4 with two runs scored.

Woodstock North 10, Plano 0

Alyssa Dexter and Elizabeth Hansel each collected one hit in the loss for Plano at Woodstock North.

Indian Creek 2, Yorkville Christian 0

Bridget Hooper struck out six and scattered six hits with zero walks in a complete-game performance.

Bridget Hooper, Nia Hooper, Laura Brancati and Paige Gillman had hits for the Mustangs.

Baseball

Oswego 8, Plainfield South 2

The Panthers broke a 2-2 tie with two runs in the fourth inning, and went on to the Southwest Prairie Conference crossover win at Plainfield.

Caleb Miller was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Brady Dunnett was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs, Kevin Camacho was 2 for 4 with a run scored and Luke Hernandez drove in two runs for Oswego (7-5).

Oswego East 11, Joliet Central 0

Andrew Schmidt struck out four in a five-inning no-hitter and the Wolves (6-4) scored nine runs in the first inning of the Southwest Prairie crossover.

Adyn Fowler was 2 for 4 with a run scored and RBI and Jax Wellehan 2 for 3 with a run scored and RBI.

Parkview Christian 11, Serena 0

Matthew Busch was 2 for 3 with an RBI, Christian Mulder 2 for 5 with two runs scored and James Jefferson had two runs scored and an RBI for the Falcons (8-3) at Serena.

Busch and Jefferson combined on a two-hitter on the mound with 13 strikeouts.

Yorkville Christian 15, Lisle 5

Logan Stuck drove in four runs and scored three times, Isaac McCoy 2 for 4 with three RBIs, Caleb Fulkerson was 2 for 2 with two RBIs and a run scored and Phoenix Oliver 2 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs for the Mustangs (3-3-1).

Plainfield East 4, Yorkville 0

The visiting Foxes (5-4) were limited to three hits, a double by Kal Arntzen and singles from Bryce Baxa and Kamden Muell.

Losing pitcher Ryder Fisher struck out four over five innings, allowing one run on four hits and three walks.

Girls Soccer

Oswego 6, Yorkville 0

The Panthers (5-0, 3-0) won the Southwest Prairie Conference match in Oswego.

Hinckley-Big Rock 7, Sandwich 1

Bailey Brummel scored the Sandwich girls soccer team’s first goal and had three shots on goal. Shayla Green made 13 saves in goal.

Boys Volleyball

Bolingbrook d. Yorkville 25-17, 25-22

Danny Knoll had eight kills and Peyton Zepeda had 10 digs and one ace for the Foxes (9-3, 0-1 Southwest Prairie Conference).