Yesteryear: Looking back at stories that captured headlines in the Record for April

1971: The Yorkville City Council heard a preliminary request for annexation of 225 acres of land north of Route 34 and west of Route 47, Countryside Center. The development will include about 500 residential lots, a shopping center and a bank. The assessed value for the development would be in excess of the present City of Yorkville, officials said. This photo shows the early days of construction. (Record file photo) (Photo provided Jeff Farren)

April 2021

Kendall County governmental officials gathered to celebrate the completion of a solar farm of about seven acres constructed on a formerly vacant parcel on the county government campus off Veterans Parkway (U.S. Route 34) in Yorkille.

April 2011

Gary Golinski defeated incumbent City of Yorkville Mayor Valerie Burd. Two of the three incumbent city council members were also defeated.

April 2006

A crowd of about 400 attended a public hearing on the proposed Prairie Parkway expressway. The Illinois Department of Transportation presented two routes to connect Interstate 88 and Interstate 80. Both would be between Yorkville and Plano in the northern part of Kendall County. One would connect to I-80 at Morris, the other near Minooka.

April 2001

There will be three new faces on the Yorkville School Board. Dr. Robert Brenart, Dave Dockstader and Dean Fisher won the election, with two incumbents voted out.

April 1996

A meeting is planned in Plano to discuss the route of a proposed crude oil pipeline through Kendall County.

April 1991

The City of Yorkville Administrator Fran Klaas is the new Kendall County Highway Superintendent. He replaces interim superintendent Andy Myers, who held the post since last fall when the county board fired Joseph Gaesser.

April 1986

The city approved bids for a second water tour on the south side of town. The tower is estimated to cost $467,200 with an additional $191,792 for necessary water mains leading to it.

April 1981

The election for Yorkville alderman from the First Ward ended in a tie, with candidates Al Spera and Russell York each receiving 50 votes. Names were drawn from a hat at the next council meeting, with York declared the winner.

April 1976

The Kendall County Historical Society announced they are planning to add two more buildings to their historic street at the Lyon Farm. The Na-Au-Say Union School and Seward Town Hall will join the Oswego House at the site.

April 1971

The Yorkville City Council heard a preliminary request for annexation of 225 acres of land north of Route 34 and west of Route 47. It is locally owned by Ter-Jac Construction Company. Attorney Fred Dickson made the presentation on behalf of the development, Countryside Center. The development will include about 500 residential lots, two large ponds, a motel-restaurant complex, a shopping center and a bank. The assessed value for the development would be in excess of the present City of Yorkville, Dickson said. The request was referred to the Plan Commission.

Initial steps to form a chamber of commerce in Yorkville were taken as 57 representatives from a cross section of the business community met.

April 1966

Pleasant Knoll Golf Driving range is now open. 40 modern mat and grass tees illuminated for night play. It is on Quinsey Road, near Spring Street.

April 1961

Fire damaged the Yorkville Grade School building on Game Farm Road. The building, constructed in 1952, suffered damage which started in a third grade classroom. The fire spread to two other classrooms, with smoke and water damage extensive in the east wing. The office was not touched. Cause of the fire is unknown. Loss was set at $55,800.

April 1956

After several months of planning and work with the Kendall County Board of Supervisors and other officials Caterpillar Tractor Company of Peoria announced it will build a large factory in Kendall County, near Montgomery. It is said the plant will assess at about $30 million and employ 3,000 to 4,000 people.

April 1951

Francis H. Hance was elected president of the board of trustees of the Village of Yorkville. James E. Price and Ellsworth Windett were reelected as members of the board and Paul A. Merkel was elected for his first term on the board.

April 1946

There is a movement afoot to start a memorial park on the north side. It would be at Somonauk and Church, on the Tarbox property. Fundraising will soon begin.

Laverne Monkamier has reopened his Yorkville Theatre in the Town Hall.

April 1941

We are going to devote a few lines to Van Emmon Street. The street could stand improvement. If gas tax funds are available we would like to see it tarred at least one block east of Bridge and if its possible we’d like to see the tarvia extend right on to the new highway which goes from Route 47 to Route 34 in Oswego. It would be a fine thing for Van Emmon, one of the main streets in town.

April 1936

County Sheriff W. A. Maier and several Federal agents raided the gas station on Route 34 between Yorkville and Oswego Monday. In the shed they found three tanks, two of which contained 5,000 gallons of denatured alcohol. There were also several parts, which when put together would be a 20-foot high still.

April 1931

If you have the misfortune to have a fire in your home and are calling for the department be sure you call for the right one. The Bristol (north of the river) fire truck will answer all calls but the Yorkville (south of the river) fire truck being entirely the property of the taxpayers in town can only go when called in town. As a last resort it may by permission of the mayor go outside of town.

April 1926

Election winner: City of Plano Mayor W. D Steward; Lisbon: President Peter Morrison; Oswego, President Charles Roberts; Newark, President Lewis Weeks; Millington, President C. H. Pluess.

April 1921

At the Kendall town meeting, it was voted to authorize Supervisor Ohse to rent the town hall to the local movies for $3 per night as long as no fuel was used. This was done as an inducement for the movies to start again. It is the sentiment of the people that there should be no further delay in opening the summer season of motion pictures in Yorkville.

April 1916

Yorkville and the township of Kendall remain in the dry column after the vote Tuesday. Plano also voted anti saloon.

April 1911

Elliot and Ebrecht have installed a six-horsepower gasoline engine in the elevator in Bristol to supply power heretofore supplied by the Fred Young Creamery.

April 1906

James Windett has had a telephone put in.

April 1901

In South Yorkville there were sharp contests made on the village tickets - the question mostly concerning the control of the liquor business. South Yorkville John E. Reddock as president; for the board with 71 votes; for trustee, James Harkness 56; Justus Nading 58 William Wollenweber 54; Joseph Emerson 45; Joseph Markele 42; for clerk, George Ohse 72. North Yorkville - there being but one ticket in the field across the river headed by J. A. Godard, president; R. A. Laird, Robert Buck, Charles Eldred, Roy Hoadley; O. C. Knudson, clerk.

April 1896

Little Hurlbut Watkins is anxious to have the people know that he, with Bob Boston and Murray Irvine, have a military club and they are going “to defend Kendall County if they aren’t big enough to go in the older club.”

April 1891

The ice houses in Oswego, 14 in number, burned at a loss of $12,000.

April 1886

The new door for the Yorkville Bank safe has been received.

April 1881

Newark: Wanted, about 25 able bodied men to shovel snow off the walks in this city. With the present outlook, prospects can have work until July 4.

April 1876

Supervisors elected last Tuesday: Oswego, Henry W. Farley; Little Rock, L. F. Hemenway; Fox, D. R. Ballou; Seward, William Bedford; Kendall, John Dunn; Lisbon, H. S. Langdon; Big Grove, Henry Sherrill; Bristol, C. B. Raymond. Yorkville village trustees elected John Cooper, M.E. Cornell, J. A. Beeman, D. G. Johnson, Wm. Gray and W. R Church. W. R. Newton was elected Village Clerk.

April 1866

Approved at the annual town meeting of the town of Bristol, all cattle, horses, mules, hogs and sheep, except two cows for each family, the same being orderly, are prohibited from running at large within the town of Bristol (north side of present Yorkville). It will be lawful, if any creature found running at large, to drive the same to any pound within town.