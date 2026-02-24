High school students invited to explore college majors at Illini Summer Academies

High school students can experience college firsthand through Illini Summer Academies, a week-long program hosted by University of Illinois Extension and Illinois 4-H on June 21–25, 2026.

Held on the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus, the program offers hands-on learning in agriculture, engineering, technology, health sciences, environmental sciences, and business.

“Students stay in campus housing, eat in campus dining halls, and attend immersive academies where they can get a feel for the college academic experience in a safe and supportive environment,” 4-H youth development educator for Illinois Extension in Grundy, Kankakee, and Will counties, Emilia Elabed, said in a news release.

The program is open to teens entering grades 9–12 in the 2026–27 school year. Students do not need to be 4-H members to attend.

Building Confidence and Exploring Options:

The program is structured around the 4-H model for positive youth development, balancing independence with support. Students explore potential majors and career paths while testing their readiness for college.

“Teens leave the week with new knowledge and an expanded view of what potential options might be available to them,” Elabed said. “For some, it confirms an interest they already had. For others, it opens doors to possibilities. Whether students ultimately choose college, trade school, or some other career path, we want them to feel empowered to make a decision that is right for their aspirations.”

Fee Waivers Available:

A limited number of fee waivers are available for current 4-H members through the State 4-H Office and local Extension offices.

In Grundy, Kankakee, and Will counties, support is provided by the Grundy County Clover Supporters and Illinois Extension.

“We never want registration fees to be a barrier for students in reaching their full potential,” Elabed said. “Limited state and local fee waiver options are available for all participants interested in attending.”

Space in each academy is limited, and early registration is encouraged.

For more information, academy options, fees, and registration details, visit go.aces.illinois.edu/IlliniSummerAcademies.