Kendall County Forest Preserve District examining fatal deer disease at Saturday workshop

The Kendall County Forest Preserve District is hosting “Deer Diaries: Exploring White-tailed Deer ENTICE Workshop,” from 9 am to 3 pm on Saturday, Feb. 21 at Pickerell-Pigott Forest Preserve in Yorkville. (Photo Provided By The Kendall County Forest Preserve District)

There is a fatal neurological disease that makes deer lose their fear of humans.

As the brain and central nervous system deteriorate, the deer “wastes” away like an infected zombie losing control of its body.

The Kendall County Forest Preserve District is hosting an educational workshop on the chronic wasting disease that killed around 539 White-tailed deer in Illinois between 2024 and 2025, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Chronic wasting - often called “zombie deer disease” – affects deer, elk, moose, and similar animals, but the disease has not been shown to infect people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The session, “Deer Diaries: Exploring White-tailed Deer ENTICE Workshop,” is from 9 a.m. to 3 pm on Saturday at Pickerell-Pigott Forest Preserve in Yorkville.

The cost is $10, plus a $1 convenience fee. The workshop is open to all educators, formal and non-formal, of students grades 8-12. Pre-service teachers are welcome. Supplemental resources will be provided. Also, professional development hours are available.

The forest preserve district is inviting the public to learn about the life history and challenges faced by deer in Illinois.

“This educational unit for high school students can assist in studying prion diseases, including chronic wasting disease,” the forest preserve district said in a release.

The workshop helps investigate chronic wasting disease and the strategies for mitigation.

You can register and learn more by visiting, enticeworkshops.com/.

ENTICE is part of the IDNR’s division of education.