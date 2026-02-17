Person of interest held in connection with fatal Oswego Township shooting, police say

A man found shot to death Sunday in a house in unincorporated Oswego Township has been identified as a 22-year-old man.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Kendall County Coroner’s Office.

A 14-year-old girl who also was in the house at the time of the shooting had a gunshot wound to the leg and was treated at a Chicago area hospital.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred between 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday following a party at the house Saturday night.

A potential person of interest in the shooting is in custody but has not yet been charged.

“There is somebody in investigative hold at this point,” Kendall County Undersheriff Bobby Richardson said Tuesday morning.

“We’re still looking into what the charges could be. In coordination with the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office, that information should be forthcoming,” he said.

Richardson said the case is a very active investigation.

“I know we’re gathering information hourly,” he said.

About 12:25 p.m. Sunday, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Chicago Police Department regarding a 14-year-old girl who had suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

It later was determined that the teenager had been struck by a bullet earlier that morning at a house on Palomino Lane in Oswego Township.

Members of the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into the incident. A search warrant was obtained for the house, with the assistance of the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.

While executing the search warrant, deputies located a dead man inside the residence. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Kendall County Major Crimes Task Force and the Kendall County Coroner’s Office on the investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information or video related to this incident to contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office at detectives@kendallcountyil.gov. Tips also can be submitted by calling 630-381-9TIP or by emailing tips@kendallcountyil.gov.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999.