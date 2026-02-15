Plano man charged with striking a police officer after bar disturbance

A Plano man allegedly struck a police officer twice after police escorted him from a bar Saturday night for causing a disturbance.

Taki Spencer Jr., 26, has been charged with aggravated battery after police were called to Mugshots Sports Bar & Grill in Plano at approximately 7:12 p.m. for a report of a disturbance involving Spencer, according to a police report.

After police escorted him from the business, Spencer allegedly began behaving erratically for an unknown reason, police said.

Spencer allegedly approached an officer responding to the scene multiple times after being advised to stay back.

“Subject ultimately struck the officer twice before being placed into custody,” police said.

A court hearing on the case is set for 9 a.m. March 4.