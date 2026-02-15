Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Kendall County Now

Plano man charged with striking a police officer after bar disturbance

Plano Police Department squad car

Plano Police Department squad car (Photo provided by the Plano Police Department)

By Eric Schelkopf

A Plano man allegedly struck a police officer twice after police escorted him from a bar Saturday night for causing a disturbance.

Taki Spencer Jr., 26, has been charged with aggravated battery after police were called to Mugshots Sports Bar & Grill in Plano at approximately 7:12 p.m. for a report of a disturbance involving Spencer, according to a police report.

After police escorted him from the business, Spencer allegedly began behaving erratically for an unknown reason, police said.

Spencer allegedly approached an officer responding to the scene multiple times after being advised to stay back.

“Subject ultimately struck the officer twice before being placed into custody,” police said.

A court hearing on the case is set for 9 a.m. March 4.

PlanoPolice ReportsKendall CountyBreakingShaw Local Front HeadlinesCrimeCrime and Courts
Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf

Eric Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, writes for the Record Newspapers/KendallCountyNow.com, covering Oswego and Plainfield. Schelkopf, who is a Kendall County resident, started with the Kane County Chronicle in December 1988 and appreciates everything the Fox Valley has to offer, including the majestic Fox River.