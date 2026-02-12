Several Kendall County government offices will operate remotely Friday

Kendall County officials celebrated the completion of a $9.9 million renovation of the Kendall County Office Building in downtown Yorkville on Feb. 10, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

Several Kendall County departments and offices will operate remotely on Friday as they prepare to move back to the newly renovated Kendall County Office Building at 504 S. Main St. in downtown Yorkville.

Administration:

The department can be reached via email at kcadmin@kendallcountyil.gov. Liquor license applications/renewals will not be accepted that day.

Assessor’s Office:

The office can be reached via email at assessor@kendallcountyil.gov.

Geographic Information Systems (GIS):

The department can be reached via email at kcgis@kendallcountyil.gov.

Human Resources:

The department can be reached via email at hrdepartment@kendallcountyil.gov.

Planning, Building, and Zoning:

Permit and application pickups/drop-offs should be scheduled in advance by calling 630-553-4180 or emailing masselmeier@kendallcountyil.gov.

Treasurer’s Office:

The office can be reached via email at treasurer@kendallcountyil.gov. Senior deferrals can be submitted to the County Office Building starting Feb. 17.

Kendall County officials on Tuesday celebrated the completion of a $9.9 million renovation of the Kendall County Office Building in downtown Yorkville.

Kendall County departments will resume permanent operations at the Kendall County Office Building starting Feb. 17.