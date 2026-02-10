Plans brewing for a new coffee shop in Oswego

Plans are brewing for Dutch Bros. Coffee to open a 989- square-foot drive-thru restaurant near the intersection of U.S. Route 34 and Ogden Falls Boulevard in Oswego. (Provided by the village of Oswego)

At the Feb. 5 Oswego Planning and Zoning Commission, commissioners unanimously recommended approval of the plans, which will now go the Oswego Village Board for review.

Dutch Bros. Coffee specializes in handcrafted coffee and espresso-based beverages, cold brew, teas, lemonades, smoothies and other non-alcoholic specialty drinks.

“They’re not specifically just a coffee shop,” Mike Haigh, of Quattro Development LLC, told commissioners. “They do a significant portion of their sales – I would say over 50% – in non-coffee beverages."

The site, which is about two acres, is located on the south side of U.S. Route 34, about 500 feet east of the U.S. Route 34 and Ogden Falls Boulevard intersection.

Approximately one-third of the site, located furthest west, is already annexed into the village of Oswego and zoned for business.

Quattro Development LLC wants to annex the remaining two parcels into the village, both of which are currently located in unincorporated Kendall County. The development firm wants the parcels rezoned for business use.

Dutch Bros. Coffee would be located on one of the parcels. There are no plans right now for the second parcel.

“We would just grade it and have it pad ready,” Haigh said.

The restaurant might offer walk-up service, village planner Jeff Lind told commissioners.

“Access to the site would come through a right-in, right-out off Route 34,” Lind said.

A Ogden Falls Boulevard traffic impact study recommends converting the entrance south of the Shell gas station into a full access intersection.

Commissioners approved staff’s recommendation for annexation, rezoning, subdivision and preliminary/final plans to allow for a Dutch Bros Coffee and a future commercial building.