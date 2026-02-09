New law expands free battery recycling options statewide

Proper battery storage and preparation — including separating alkaline from rechargeable batteries and covering terminals with tape — reduces fire risk before recycling. (Photo Provided By Illinois Extension)

The Portable and Medium-Format Battery Stewardship Act, went into effect in January.

Illinois is the 16th state to pass a law. The law regulates the safe collection, recycling, and management of batteries, including those in small everyday electronics like phones and laptop computers.

The law requires companies that sell batteries or products with batteries to pay into a battery stewardship organization to cover the costs of the statewide collection program.

Batteries are widely available in different sizes and for varying uses, from hearing aids to electric toothbrushes to e-bikes, which can make safe disposal confusing.

Alkaline batteries, including AA and AAA batteries, cannot be recycled the same way as rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which are commonly used in portable electronics such as tablets and cordless power tools.

Battery drop-off locations in Illinois are listed on The Battery Network website at batterynetwork.org/stewards/state-recycling-laws. These facilities will package the batteries and ship them to recycling facilities.

Batteries and the environment

Batteries contain mined metals and minerals that pose environmental and safety risks if not recycled. Recycling reuses these materials, reducing the need for new mining.

Alkaline batteries can leak toxic chemicals into the environment. Remove batteries from devices that won’t be used for months, such as toys, flashlights, and remotes.

Batteries also pose fire and explosion risks in trash and recycling bins when crushed or overheated. Putting batteries in the garbage is illegal under Illinois law.

How to recycle batteries

Retailers, municipalities, businesses, and community organizations accept batteries for recycling. Facilities vary in what types they accept: single-use or rechargeable household batteries, larger rechargeable products, car batteries, or damaged batteries.

Store used batteries in a cool, dry place and recycle them every six months; separate alkaline and rechargeable batteries.

Cover battery terminals with clear packing tape, duct tape, or electrical tape to reduce fire risk. Small batteries can be placed in individual plastic bags.

For more information, visit the Illinois Product Stewardship Council at IllinoisPSC.org/Batteries.