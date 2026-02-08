Courting love birds: Kendall County forest preserve offering Valentine’s Day stroll, campfire

(file photo) The Kendall County Forest Preserve is hosting a romantic stroll and campfire on Valentine's Day. (Glenn P. Knoblock | Forest Preserve District of Will County)

This Valentine’s Day, a crackling fire following a sunset stroll through a forest preserve is awaiting all love birds.

From 4 to 5:30 pm on Feb. 14, the Kendall County Forest Preserve is hosting a romantic afternoon at Subat Forest Preserve.

The activities include a sunset one-mile stroll, photo props “for memorable moments,” and a romantic fire with complimentary marshmallows and hot chocolate.

“Discover the fascinating courtship behaviors of Illinois birds and help our feathered friends by decorating birdhouses and bird feeders,” the district said in a release.

The event is available for ages 16-and-older. The event is $8 per person. Every participant must register and participants age 16-17 must have a waiver completed and signed by a parent or guardian.

You can register online at kendallforest.com/.