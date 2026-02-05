Shaw Local

Oswego’s Little White School Museum presents the history of Fermilab

Fermilab Archivist Valerie Higgins will discuss the history and current operations of the nation's premier particle physics laboratory at a presentation Saturday at Oswego's Little White School Museum.

By Marcus Jackson

Oswego’s Little White School Museum will host a presentation on the history of Fermilab, the nation’s premier high-energy particle physics laboratory.

The program starts at noon Saturday at the museum, 72 Polk St.

Fermilab archivist Valerie Higgins will discuss the Batavia-based lab’s history from its 1967 founding to the present, covering its organization, the former Village of Weston, science, art, and natural areas — including the lab’s prairie restoration and growing bison herd.

A question-and-answer session will follow.

“It may be the only place in the world where subatomic particles like bosons share space with American bison,” museum director Roger Matile said in a news release. “We’re all going to learn a lot this Saturday.”

Walk-in registrations are welcome the day of the program for $5. To preregister, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org/event/the-history-of-fermilab/.

Proceeds benefit the museum’s mission to preserve and protect the history and heritage of the Oswego area.

For more information, call the museum at 630-554-2999, send an email to director@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, or visit their web page at www.littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.

