Oswego’s Little White School Museum presents the history of Fermilab

Fermilab Archivist Valerie Higgins will discuss the history and current operations of the nation's premier particle physics laboratory at a presentation Saturday at Oswego's Little White School Museum. (Photo Provided By Oswego's Little White School Museum.)

Oswego’s Little White School Museum will host a presentation on the history of Fermilab, the nation’s premier high-energy particle physics laboratory.

The program starts at noon Saturday at the museum, 72 Polk St.

Fermilab archivist Valerie Higgins will discuss the Batavia-based lab’s history from its 1967 founding to the present, covering its organization, the former Village of Weston, science, art, and natural areas — including the lab’s prairie restoration and growing bison herd.

A question-and-answer session will follow.

“It may be the only place in the world where subatomic particles like bosons share space with American bison,” museum director Roger Matile said in a news release. “We’re all going to learn a lot this Saturday.”

Walk-in registrations are welcome the day of the program for $5. To preregister, visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org/event/the-history-of-fermilab/.

Proceeds benefit the museum’s mission to preserve and protect the history and heritage of the Oswego area.

For more information, call the museum at 630-554-2999, send an email to director@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org, or visit their web page at www.littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.