Juvenile arrested following string of burglaries in Montgomery

A juvenile suspect was arrested in Montgomery following a string of recent burglaries targeting businesses on the village’s east side.

Over the past few weeks several commercial businesses reported forced entries and stolen property, the Montgomery Police Department said,

After increased patrols and an investigation, a juvenile suspect was identified and taken into custody by officers, the police department said.

The suspect is being held at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.

The suspect has been charged with a felony for burglary, police said.

Additional charges may be considered pending the results of ongoing forensic analysis, according to police.

In a news release, police thanked “local business owners and community members for their cooperation, timely reporting, and assistance, all of which were critical to the investigation.”

The investigation by police into the number of burglaries remains ongoing.

The police encouraged residents to “remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity.”