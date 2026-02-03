Driver airlifted to hospital after semi-truck rolls over in Kendall County

A driver was airlifted to a hospital after being trapped inside a semi-truck that rolled over near U.S. Route 52 and Lisbon Road in Kendall County.

The crash occurred around noon on Monday in Lisbon Township.

The Lisbon-Seward Fire Department and the Newark Fire Protection District responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, the crews found the driver trapped inside the rolled over semi-truck, according to a release by the Lisbon-Seward Fire Protection District.

The driver was able to be extricated before being taken by Superior Air Ambulance to a local hospital. The condition of the driver was not made public.

Several departments assisted at the scene, including the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District from Yorkville, the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, and the Illinois State Police.