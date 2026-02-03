2026 Election Questionnaire: Jim Marter, U.S. House of Representatives, 14th District

Name: Jim Marter

What office are you seeking: Representative in Congress, Illinois 14th District

What is your political party?

What is your current age? 63

Occupation and employer: Software Consulting, Tenthpin USA

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Oswego Library District Board Trustee, Kendall County Republican Chairman, 14th District Deputy on Illinois GOP State Central Committee, 2024 Trump Delegate, 2024 Republican Nominee for US Congress

City: Oswego

Campaign website: www.Marter4Congress.US

Education: 1984 graduate of Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management and a minor in Computer Science. 1995 professional certification from the American Production and Inventory Control Society, a Certification in Production and Inventory Mgmt. (CPIM)

Community involvement: My history of local community service includes:

Lifeguard and Swimming Instructor 1979-1980 Peoria Park District, Lake Camelot 1980-1984

Co-founded 1981 and coached 1981-1984 the competitive Lake Camelot Swim Team in Mapleton, Illinois, it is still thriving to this day.

I served on my Church’s Education Commission in Midland, Michigan.

I served as a Coach and Board Member, Meet Director and was elected to Vice-President of the club of the USA Swimming Club, Midland Dolphins in Midland, MI for 5 years. 1992-1997

In Aurora, IL, I Coached Boys and Girls Grade School Basketball teams for 5 years. 2005-2010

In Oswego Troop 63, I served 15 years as a Scout Leader, as Assistance Scout Master and board Member. 1999-2015. In Midland Michigan, I was Scout Leader for 2 years with my sons Cub Scout Den.

Marital status/Immediate family: My life’s focus has been my Faith, family, and community. My wife Jill and I were married in 1985 and will be celebrating our 41st anniversary in 2026. We have been blessed with our four children and six grandchildren to date. We are active parishioners at St. Anne Parish in Oswego, Illinois

What are your top three legislative priorities for your first year in the U.S. House?

I will be focused on Fighting waste, fraud, and abuse, and ensure accountability within ALL federal programs. NOTHING is off the table. Reduce all spending in non-defense, non-veterans, discretionary spending, 1st to pre-COVID levels, then move to zero-based budgeting and a balanced budget. I support a balanced budget Constitutional amendment with line-item veto on budget bills.

I Support the President Trump’s DOGE and swift action to enact rescissions packages targeting wasteful spending, reductions and spending freezes. I support the CAGW, oppose earmarks in the Congressional “Pig Book” and support the elimination of Earmarks.

I will oppose federal funding for political activism, we must defund Critical Race Theory (CRT) and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in all areas of the federal government. Make permanent the elimination of USAID and all funding for Planned Parenthood & abortion providers.

What specific local issues in this district will guide your work in Congress?

The issues are the same: I will be focused on Fighting waste, fraud, and abuse, and ensure accountability within ALL federal programs.NOTHING is off the table. Reduce all spending in non-defense, non-veterans, discretionary spending, 1st to pre-COVID levels, then move to zero-based budgeting and a balanced budget. I support a balanced budget Constitutional amendment with line-item veto on budget bills.

I Support the President Trump’s DOGE and swift action to enact rescissions packages targeting wasteful spending, reductions and spending freezes. I support the CAGW, oppose earmarks in the Congressional “Pig Book” and support the elimination of Earmarks.

What federal funding priorities would you advocate for this district, including infrastructure needs like roads, bridges, broadband, and transit?

I will meet and look to work with local officials in all seven counties.

How will you prioritize the concerns of your district versus the priorities of your party?

They are one and the same, return to America First policies and protecting and security of the people, are the concerns of the district.

Has Congress given up its Article I powers during the Trump administration? How would you restore congressional authority?

I support President Trump who is committed to lowering costs for all Americans, securing our borders, unleashing American energy dominance, restoring peace through strength, and making all Americans safe and secure once again.

Since President Trump returned to office, ICE has deported nearly 200,000 illegal aliens, including 47,885 with charges or convictions for assault, 16,552 with charges or convictions for sexual assaults and 2,699 with charges or convictions for homicides. And 1.6 million illegal aliens have left the country voluntarily.

U.S. benefit programs should serve U.S. citizens; more than $40 billion in benefit programs stopped going to illegal aliens since the EO, “Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Open Borders.”

EO’s also cleaned out the Deep State, fired rogue bureaucrats and career politicians, and reduced government corruption.

DOGE brought accountability and transparency to federal spending, ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent wisely and effectively and it has already saved taxpayers billions of dollars.

All that said, we need a Congress that ACTs to do its job, instead of spending TRILLIONS on Waste, Fraud and Abuse.

Do you believe any conduct of the current administration needs to be investigated?

None, but we should Investigate the Fraud perpetuated on the American People in Minnesota for start, by the Biden Administration.

I will oppose federal funding for political activism (FRAUD), we must defund Critical Race Theory (CRT) and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in all areas of the federal government. Make permanent the elimination of USAID FRAUD and all funding for Planned Parenthood & abortion providers.

The Departments of Education, Energy, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, and all departments, boards, foundations, commissions, and institutions, not included in the enumerated powers of the Constitution all need to be reduced or eliminated.

Has the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) gone too far in its recommendations?

It hasn’t gone far enough. I Support the President Trump’s DOGE and swift action to enact rescissions packages targeting wasteful spending, reductions and spending freezes. I support the CAGW, oppose earmarks in the Congressional “Pig Book” and support the elimination of Earmarks.

How will you work across the aisle to pass legislation?

With President Trump in the White House, and when I’m elected, will replace LEFT of the SQUAD Lauren Underwood, we will have a solid Republican Majority in Congress.

I will be focused on Fighting waste, fraud, and abuse, and ensure accountability within ALL federal programs. NOTHING is off the table. Reduce all spending in non-defense, non-veterans, discretionary spending, 1st to pre-COVID levels, then move to zero-based budgeting and a balanced budget. I support a balanced budget Constitutional amendment with line-item veto on budget bills.

I will work with any member of Congress on the above.

Do you support term limits for House members, and if so, what limits?

Yes. I have signed and Supported US TERMS Limits plan and will support a Constitutional Amendment to be proposed to limit the terms of members of the US Congress both the House and the Senate.

Do you believe the President should have the constitutional authority to order military strikes and detain a foreign head of state without prior Congressional authorization? Why or why not, and where should Congress draw the line between executive action and its own constitutional war powers?

There is a long history of unilateral foreign policy actions by President’s Biden, Obama, GW. Bush, Clinton, GHW Bush, and Reagan. We should be America First, we should be cautious, judicious, and selective on any use of our military. Only Congress may declare war; As for the War Powers Act and Presidential authority, all modern Presidents since the end of World War II have engaged in Military actions without Congressional Approval. In most cases under the War Powers Act which Congress delegated part of its own authority. I believed we must take a hard look at it. That said President Trump’s actions are as authorized as all the actions taken by the last 6 Presidents.

Islamic terrorism & Narco-terrorism must be eradicated, they are a threat to the United States’ national security.As well as Nations who support or are HAMAS, Foreign Criminal Cartels like MS-13 &Tren de Aragua,are a threat to the United States’ national security. I think it is right and proper that we declare “war” against any existing terrorist organizations and foreign criminal cartels and authorize spending and authority to the Commander in chief to address terrorism, against the United States and our allies.

What is your position on U.S. intervention, specifically Ukraine, Israel and Venezuela?

I support our ally, Israel. I strongly condemn the terrorist organization HAMAS and the heinous, evil, and barbaric acts of war against Israel and its people. I denounce Anti-Semitism and the rising threats against the Jewish people promoted by the radical left in American and around the World. I denounce the radical members of Congress who engage in Anti-Semitism. I call on my opponent Lauren Underwood to denounce the actions and statements of Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib & other members Anti-Semitic members.

I would continue to leverage our National Security apparatus to monitoring, intercede, and interfere with the operation of terrorist & cartel organizations, as well as countries and globalist who fund, support and do business with terrorist, and sponsors of terrorism.

On Ukraine I support President Trump’s effort to end the conflict.

What is your stance on border security and immigration reform?

The border should be closed to illegals, secure from foreign criminal cartels, gangbangers, and human traffickers. It should be safe and secure, every single mile.

On immigration we should only allow Individuals seeking to become an American citizen who LOVE America and FREEDOM, who possess, drive, skill, and ability to prosper, on a limited number basis capped at levels that protect American citizens interest first. And those who are legitimate in eminent danger and meet the full legal requirements for refugee and Asylum status

I support the constitutional immigration process. 1. Build and Finish the WALL 2. Enforce existing Immigration law. 3. No DACA and No Amnesty 4. End LBJ’s Chain migration immigration. 5. End the practice of birthright citizenship for illegal aliens and foreign visitors. 6. Enforce the Border, deport illegal immigrant when detained. End catch-and-release. Require law enforcement to report 7. End Sanctuary Cities, States 8. Enforce the law against employers breaking it 9. Cap and reduce all Immigration

Do you support changes to Social Security or Medicare to ensure long-term solvency?

Both must be protected especially Social Security for Seniors and all those already on it or soon to be on it. Like all other programs, efforts to detect waste, fraud and abuse, must be escalated to protect these programs, and enacted to ensure efficiency and savings. Fixing Healthcare, will also benefit the cost side of Medicare.

What should Congress do to address healthcare affordability?

The PPACA (Obamacare, Bidencare, UnderCare) or as I know it the UN-Affordable Care ACT. It’s time we kill the beast and Make Healthcare Affordable Again by rejecting PPACA. Congress passed a bill to put Healthcare dollars in individual hands; Underwood countered with a bill to fund the beast with BILLION$ going to BIG HEALTHCARE and BIG PHARMA.

I will: strengthen laws protecting pre-existing conditions; enact radical tort reform to protect both patients harmed and consumers from footing the bills for billions in damages and fraud; enact portability of insurance across state lines & from employer to employee, states may not ban out of state; remove limitations on when, where and how you can buy insurance, eliminate year-end sign-up periods; strengthen and promote health share networks; and enact tax-deductible health savings accounts for all, no exceptions, no account draining at year end, and can withdraw for non-heath care but required to pay taxes. HSA’s with 25% of income eligibility up to $1MM. Require mandatory price lists, quotes from all healthcare providers, without regard to a person’s ability to pay or coverage, do not allow price gouging. Return to Free Market!

Is the CDC a trustworthy, qualified source of information under RFK Jr.? How should public health policy be managed?

#MAHA Make America Healthy Again! Start by getting the Federal Government out of health policy management and end the disastrous policies implemented by the Biden Administration during covid which cost more lives than the disease itself. The governmentnot allowing right of conscientious objection to all Individuals no matter reason, medical, religious, personal, is a direct violation of their personal individual GOD given rights, protected by the Bill of Rights and subsequent applicable amendments. It should never happen again.

How should Congress regulate artificial intelligence, if at all?

This is emerging technology and the foremost protection should be that of minor children under the age of 18 from invasive and damaging technology targeted at Children grooming them and indoctrinating them. I’m the only qualified person running for this office with the skills, knowledge and understanding of information technology, including AI. I have 35 plus years of Industry experience in I/T.

What issues do you feel like you differ from President Trump on?

I support President Trump who is committed to lowering costs for all Americans, securing our borders, unleashing American energy dominance, restoring peace through strength, and making all Americans safe and secure once again.

Since President Trump returned to office, ICE has deported nearly 200,000 illegal aliens, including 47,885 with charges or convictions for assault, 16,552 with charges or convictions for sexual assaults and 2,699 with charges or convictions for homicides. And 1.6 million illegal aliens have left the country voluntarily.

U.S. benefit programs should serve U.S. citizens; more than $40 billion in benefit programs stopped going to illegal aliens since the EO, “Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Open Borders.”

EO’s also cleaned out the Deep State, fired rogue bureaucrats and career politicians, and reduced government corruption.

DOGE brought accountability and transparency to federal spending, ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent wisely and effectively and it has already saved taxpayers billions of dollars.

If Republicans hold the House in 2026, what issues should oversight committees investigate first?

All the frauds perpetrated on the American people during the Biden Administration.

What issues, if any, do you agree with Democrats on?

My Opponent is a radical as you can get, she has a Conservative review rating, LEFT of the SQUAD.

If there are any Democrats that agree with any of the following, they should vote for me.

I’m in the race for the same reasons that matter to you, to protect LIFE, LIBERTY, and the Pursuit of Happiness. These are the foundation of our American principles. In Short I am running to defend FREEDOM!

The Democrat party has moved to the extreme left; Rep. Underwood is one of them. They are big government socialists that threaten your financial security and FREEDOM.

Once in the U.S. Congress, I’ll work tirelessly for the people, because our state and nation deserve it. We must have better leadership and with the House Freedom Caucus’ help, I’ll do my part to provide it.

I am running for US CONGRESS to protect LIFE, LIBERTY, and the Pursuit of Happiness. I will defend our values, to SAVE America and the America Dream.

Should private equity and hedge funds be allowed to purchase so many homes?

I would have to first look at the Constitutionality of that proposition. What restrictions can be done federally and what can be done at the state level or local, all within the context of the US CONSTITUTION.

Do you support or oppose the expansion of work requirements for SNAP recipients? Why?

We should enact work requirement for SNAP recipients; the goal should always be to ensure self-sufficiency and independence. The worst thing for the American people is to encourage and promote government dependency; it always ends in poverty. We should reward those who work and encourage the goal to end dependency.

Who are your top donors? How often do you speak with them?

See my FEC reports, they are all publicly available. I speak to almost all of them, some almost daily, some weekly, others monthly and the rest probably a couple times a year. I either interact or make personal phone calls to all my supporters.

How would you reform U.S. trade policy so that farms don’t need repeated bailouts from tariff impacts?

President Trump has already provided for using Tariffs to open markets and stop the ripoff of Americans. He’s allocated Tariff revenues to offset market conditions. That said I would work as a member of congress to make Trade fair and ensure America is no longer ripped off by the CCP, the EU, and trade partners around the world.