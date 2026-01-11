‘Cinematic quality’ from above -New drone photography business in Yorkville taking clients higher

(file photo) Gail Force Studios, a new Yorkville-based business, offers professional drone photography and videos for commercial, residential, and municipal shots. (The Daily Journal/Mike Voss)

A new business based out of Yorkville is reaching new heights offering clients a cinematic vision from above.

Gail Force Studios is a professional drone services company specializing in commercial and residential aerial photography and videos, structural inspections and infrastructure assessments.

With offices in Yorkville and Arlington Heights, the business serves clients throughout the region, including major corporations, construction firms, real estate companies and municipalities.

Gail Force Studios is co-owned by partners Jim Janetos, Aaron “Ronnie” West, and Bobby Marisco.

The business also offers aerial photography for utility providers and telecommunication firms.

“We’re proud to be based in Yorkville and to represent the city’s growing technology and professional services sector,” West, a former U.S. Army Sergeant said in city documents. “I have already fallen in love with the Yorkville area and the community. I see a very long future here.”

According to its website, the business’ services are designed for “transforming your brand’s digital impact” by “capturing your business from breathtaking new angles.”

Their FAA certified drone pilots also provide commercial roof inspections, cell tower assessments, power line monitoring, construction progress documentation, HVAC inspections, and 3D mapping and land surveys.

Through their work they support safety compliance across multiple industries.

“From sweeping establishment shots that reveal your facility’s full scope to intricate detail work that highlights specific features, our aerial footage adds cinematic quality to every project,” the business said on its website. “We handle all aspects of drone production, including flight planning, safety protocols, and post-production editing to ensure your final deliverables exceed expectations.”

The team shoots is 4K video and high-resolution photography, the company states on its website.

“Our team works closely with you to understand your vision and objectives, then executes custom flight plans that capture the perfect shots while maintaining full compliance with FAA regulations and local airspace requirements.”

You can learn more about Gail Force Studios’ services by visiting, sites.google.com/view/gailforcestudio/home.