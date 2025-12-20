Oswego Presbyterian Church to collect Styrofoam for recycling

Kenneth Mozingo sorts through donated bags of Styrofoam and polystyrene at Oswego Presbyterian Church on Saturday morning during the church's Earth Care Team's collection drive. The collected items were taken to Dart Inc., in North Aurora for recycling, instead of going to a landfill. (Shea Lazansky)

Save your holiday shipping Styrofoam® (polystyrene) for a special recycling collection on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, from 9 a.m. to noon at Oswego Presbyterian Church, 1976 Route 25.

The church will accept any foam materials with the PS6 symbol, with specific sorting requirements: white food containers (rinsed) and white foam packaging in one tied plastic bag, black or colored foam items in a separate bag, and foam “peanuts,” bubble wrap, and other reusable packaging materials in a third bag.

Foam insulation cannot be accepted.

It should be noted that recycling polystyrene is energy-intensive. So, the best long-term solution is to transition away from polystyrene packaging to biodegradable packaging, as Panera Bread, Starbucks, and a few other companies are doing.

Used holiday lights and extension cords will also be collected for recycling.

Oswego Presbyterian Church provides this educational service to inform the community that polystyrene is recyclable at the Dart Inc. center at 310 Evergreen Drive, North Aurora. Do not drop off foam before Jan. 3, as the church lacks storage facilities.