Montgomery honors its first woman village president with street dedication

Rep. Bill Foster (from left) walks back to his Batavia campaign headquarters with Yorkville Mayor Valerie Burd, Montgomery Village President Marilyn Michelini and Wayne Village President Eileen Phipps in 2020.

Long-time Montgomery Village President Marilyn Michelini was honored on Saturday with part of River Street being named “Michelini Way.”

From 2000 until 2012, Michelini served as village president—the first female president in the village’s history – serving three four-year terms.

Michelini, a mother of five, became active in the community serving as a board member of the YWCA board.

Her husband, Richard, first served as a village trustee for eight years, a role Michelini also later took on.

After an unsuccessful run as clerk of the Kane County Board, she was encouraged to run for a trustee position on the Montgomery Village Board.

Michelini served as a trustee from 1987 until 2000, when she was then elected village president.

During her time in office, the Montgomery’s population tripled in size.

Speaking at the ceremony, Jeff Zoephel, Montgomery’s village administrator, said, Michelini’s “three terms as village president were probably the most exciting time in the village’s history.”

“When Marilyn started our population was 5,500 people. We had no residential [developments] west of Orchard Road,” he said.

At the end of her term, Zoephel said, “We had several developments” and “we had more people living out there than east of Orchard Road and our population passed 15,000 people.”

In terms of commercial development, he said, “She wanted to make sure we had the conveniences people needed.”

“Marilyn and I traveled to a trade show [in Las Vegas] to secure Sam’s Club,” Zoephel said.

In addition to Sam’s Club, the Ogden Hill shopping center now includes Menard’s, JC Penney, Walgreens, Sonic, Buona Beef, McAlister’s Deli, Goodwill Industries, Binny’s Beverage Depot, and Coopers Hawk.

Michelini “also made sure we had the staff and resources needed to maintain the quality of life and services residents expected,” he said.

The new Village Hall and Montgomery Police Department were constructed during Michelini’s tenure.

“Those that do know me know that I prefer to stay behind the scenes,” he added, “But I could not pass up the opportunity to say a few words about Marilyn. It was an honor to work under her, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving.”

Kristina Nemetz, communications manager with the village of Montgomery, said, Michelini was instrumental in “making what is now our busiest corridor what it is today. Most of the groundwork of what Montgomery is today was under Marilyn.”

In 2023, the village honored the late Assistant Fire Chief James Touvell – known at the firehouse as “Jimmie T” for his 55 years of service – with Jimmie Touvell Way at the intersection of Clay and Railroad streets near the fire department.

The Montgomery Village Board honored recently retired Sarah Skilton for her career as executive director of the Oswego Public Library District.

In celebration of her retirement and years of leadership, the Village Board on Dec. 8, presented Skilton with a ceremonial street sign titled “The Skilton Way” – “a tribute to the values she brought to the library system: service, kindness and community-centered progress,” the village said in a news release.