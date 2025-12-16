Oswego bans e-bicycles and e-scooters from village sidewalks

In face of complaints from Oswego residents about e-bikes and e-scooters speeding through their neighborhoods, the village of Oswego has enacted new rules regarding the use of electric scooters and similar type of vehicles. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

In face of complaints from Oswego residents about e-bikes and e-scooters speeding through their neighborhoods, the village of Oswego has enacted new rules regarding the use of electric scooters and similar type of vehicles.

“Many times, these vehicles are operated by children who do not possess the knowledge and skills to operate these vehicles in a safe manner, and at high speed,” Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin had previously told village trustees.

Village trustees unanimously approved the new rules at their Dec. 9 Village Board meeting. The rules adopt the state law requiring that operators of low-speed electric scooters be at least 18 years old.

In addition, Class 1, Class 2 and Class 3 e-bicycle operators must be at least 16 years old.

As part of the new rules, e-bicycles and e-scooters are not allowed on sidewalks in the village, with their use limited to multi-use paths and roadways.

In addition, those operating e-bicycles and e-scooters cannot have passengers. Any e-bicycle or e-scooter with a motor over 750 watts is prohibited from operating within the village.

An electric scooter or a low speed motorized skateboard is defined as a low-speed machine powered by a motor that weighs less than 100 pounds, has two to four wheels and has a maximum speed greater than 10 mph.

An electric bicycle is a bicycle equipped with fully operable pedals and an electric motor of less than 750 watts.

A Class 1 electric bicycle is equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches a speed of 20 mph.

A Class 2 electric bicycle is equipped with a motor that may be used exclusively to propel the bicycle and that is not capable of providing assistance when the bicycle reaches a speed of 20 mph.

A Class 3 electric bicycle is equipped with a motor that provides assistance only when the rider is pedaling and that ceases to provide assistance when the bicycle reaches a speed of 28 mph.

Class 1 and Class 2 e-bicycles can only operate on village roads, multi-use paths and other paths within the village, except where otherwise prohibited.

Class 3 e-bicycles are prohibited from operating on multi-use paths and any other path within the village and can only operate on village roads.

As a home-rule community, the village has the power to pass an ordinance placing restrictions on the use of these types of vehicles, Bastin said.

Although the police department has had quite a few complaints about e-bicycles and e-scooters, the number of crashes has been relatively low – three since 2021.

“Our goal on this is not to issue tickets,” Bastin said. “Our goal is to get compliance for people not to allow their kids to just fly around on these things unsupervised.”

Village trustee Karin McCarthy-Lange said she appreciated Bastin addressing the issue.

“I know this has come up several times in my neighborhood, so I appreciate you addressing this,” she said.

Several residents talked about the problem at a recent Village Board meeting.

“We see the motorized vehicles all over the bike paths, all over the roads,” resident Al Gegenheimer said in addressing village trustees at the Oct. 7 Village Board meeting. “They drive extremely fast. We live in The Villas at Southbury Village, which is a 55 and older area, and we have a lot of elderly people that walk their dogs. Those motorbikes are moving extremely fast. They’re going faster than the traffic.”

Echoing those concerns was Oswego residents Sam Figola, who also lives in The Villas at Southbury Village.

He noted the subdivision’s homeowners association prohibits those types of vehicles from being on walking paths and bike paths and other areas within the subdivision.

“We have really seen an increased number of these, I would say this year especially,” Figola said. “So, we’re open to your suggestions and we’re open to meeting to discuss this further.”