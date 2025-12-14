Red Cross volunteers assist thousands across Illinois region in 2025

The American Red Cross temporary relocation center inside St. John’s Lutheran Church on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024. In 2025, more than 200 Illinois-region volunteers deployed to major disasters nationwide, assisting communities affected by wildfires and flooding. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

More than 3,000 Red Cross volunteers helped thousands of Illinois families recover from disasters in 2025, offering shelter, meals and emotional support as severe weather and home fires continued to strike communities across the region.

Volunteers responded to tornadoes, flooding and hundreds of home fires, while the Red Cross distributed thousands of dollars in financial assistance directly to households working to rebuild, the Red Cross said in a news release.

The organization said the need for help remains high, noting that home fire responses in the U.S. typically rise nearly 20% during the holiday season because of increased cooking and heating risks.

“Disasters don’t take holidays — and neither do our volunteers,” Kellie O’Connell, CEO of the Illinois Red Cross, said in the released statement. “Thanks to generous donations, they have the resources to deliver comfort, hope and support to help people recover. Through these simple acts of giving, we come together as a community to bring light to a family’s darkest days — right when it’s needed most.”

The Red Cross urged residents to consider making a financial donation or volunteering this holiday season.

The organization also continues to seek blood and platelet donors, saying a steady blood supply is critical for patients experiencing emergencies.

In 2025, more than 200 Illinois-region volunteers deployed to major disasters nationwide, assisting communities affected by wildfires and flooding.

Across the region, volunteers also helped collect more than 141,400 units of blood to support patients facing cancer, sickle cell disease, traumatic injuries and other life-threatening conditions, the Red Cross said.

The Red Cross further supported military members, veterans and their families by facilitating more than 6,500 emergency communications and providing financial assistance and other services.

More stories about volunteer efforts in 2025 can be found on the Illinois Red Cross website.