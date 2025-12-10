Which one of Yorkville’s 6 sledding hills is your favorite?

While the winter weather can bring headaches for commuters, for kids across Yorkville snow means it’s time to bring out the sleds, saucers and inflatable tubes and head to the nearest sledding hill.
Yorkville has six official sledding hills that are maintained by the Yorkville Parks and Recreation Department.
Here’s where each sledding hill is located:
- Bristol Bay Regional Park, 9257 Galena Road
- Cannonball Park, 2087 Northland Lane
- Green’s Filling Station, 2736 Autumn Creek Blvd.
- Jr. Women’s Club Park at Heartland Circle, 1267 Taus Circle
- Raintree Park B, 872 Prairie Crossing Drive
- Countryside Pavilion Park – Mini Sled Hill, 105 W. Countryside Drive
