Oswego School District’s Long Beach Elementary School in need of new roof

Oswego School District 308's Long Beach Elementary School needs a new roof. (Photo provided by Oswego School District 308)

Oswego School District 308’s 13 elementary and two specialized schools will need about $1.3 million in life safety improvements over the next 10 years.

The biggest project would entail putting a new roof on Long Beach Elementary School, which is estimated to cost $200,140.

School districts in Illinois are mandated by the state to have each of their schools surveyed for life safety and other issues every 10 years.

Per state guidelines, the roof will have to be replaced in the next five years. Kluber Architects + Engineers recently surveyed the district’s 13 elementary school buildings along with Brokaw Early Learning Center and East View Academy.

The buildings house more than 7,600 students. A presentation on the safety survey was given at the Dec. 8 Oswego School Board meeting.

Boulder Hill, Southbury and Wolf’s Crossing elementary schools as well as East View Academy require concrete work, according to the study.

Grande Park Elementary School will require an estimated $15,000 in work to repair water leaks at the school’s doors and entryways along with minor roof leaking.

Other schools require such work as ceiling replacement and repairs to asphalt play areas.

This was the third phase of Kluber’s survey of the district’s buildings. Kluber surveyed the district’s five junior high school buildings in 2024 and two high schools in 2023.

District 308 chief financial officer and chief school business official Raphael Obafemi noted that while the state requires school districts to have their buildings examined every 10 years for life safety improvements, “there’s no provision for funding.”

In its report, Kluber states that overall, the district’s facilities are in good condition.