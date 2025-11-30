New vintage store in downtown Oswego offers unique items for holiday shoppers

Otts & Ends vintage store at 67 Main St. in downtown Oswego is owned by Shorewood couple Stephanie and Evan Ott. The store is located in the space that formerly housed Happenstance Goods vintage store, which recently moved to North Aurora. (Eric S chelkopf)

Those shopping for a unique item this Christmas season will find plenty of options at the newly opened Otts & Ends vintage store at 67 Main St. in downtown Oswego.

A number of Christmas items are for sale at Otts & Ends vintage store at 67 Main St. in downtown Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

The store is owned by Shorewood couple Stephanie and Evan Ott and is in the space that formerly housed Happenstance Goods, which recently moved to North Aurora.

Stephanie Ott, the founder of Otts & Ends, had been a vendor at Happenstance Goods since it first opened several years ago. In turn, Happenstance Goods has a booth at Otts & Ends.

Otts & Ends has already been receiving a warm reception, given the number of people that attended the store’s grand re-opening celebration on Nov. 15.

“We had an amazing crowd,” Stephanie Ott said. “Oswego has been very welcoming to us so far.”

She noted that more young people these days are interested in vintage items.

“We’re getting a lot of younger kids in here that are super fascinated with it because of trends they’re seeing on TikTok,” Ott said. “Trinket shelves are very popular now, so kids are coming in and looking for little trinkets to put on shelves.”

Old World Santas are among popular items the store is selling during the Christmas season.

Otts & Ends founder Stephanie Ott shows one of the Old World Santa items for sale at the store. (Eric Schelkopf)

“Santas that look vintage have been pretty popular this year,” she said.

She is proud of the variety of items the store sells.

“It’s a fun mix of vintage items and there’s some oddities that are thrown in,” Ott said. “There are some things that make you stop in your tracks and say, ‘Hey, I remember that.’ ”

The couple roams flea markets as well as estate and garage sales to find items for the store. Some of the items are donated.

“We have a lot of people that come in and just give us things,” she said. “They don’t want it any more and want it to go to somebody that knows about it and to find it a home.”

Evan Ott shows a Brownie Hawkeye camera for sale at Otts & Ends in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Jewelry, home decor, vintage postcards and black and white photos are some of the other items on display in the store.

“The black and white photos and the postcards are a huge hit with the younger crowd, like those who are 18 or in their early 20s,” Evan Ott said. “They will come in and look at all those postcards. They will read the postcards and look through all the black and white pictures. It’s cool to see.”

And expect to see new items coming into the store all the time.

“We want to keep it fresh in here for people,” Stephanie Ott said. “We like when people come in and say, ‘Well, I didn’t see that last time.’ We want to keep people coming back.”

Otts & Ends founder Stephanie Ott shows one of the more unique items for sale at the store. (Eric Schelkopf)

Otts & Ends will help ring in the holiday season. The store will be open during the village’s annual Christmas Walk from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

“We’ll have refreshments and snacks,” Stephanie Ott said. “Being a vendor here, I’ve seen the Christmas Walk. The downtown is pretty magical.”

More information about Otts & Ends is available at facebook.com/ottsandends.