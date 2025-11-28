Oswego house uninhabitable after early morning fire

A two-story house on East Washington Street in Oswego sustained major damage in an early morning fire Friday.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental in nature, according to a news release from the Oswego Fire Protection District. No one was injured in the fire.

No damage estimate was immediately available.

The house was deemed uninhabitable. At approximately 3:27 a.m., the Oswego Fire Protection District was dispatched for a structure fire in the 0-100 block of East Washington Street, the release said.

KenCom Public Safety Dispatch advised that a caller believed the fire started on the outside of the house and was spreading inside, the release said.

Firefighters arriving on the scene saw flames coming from the back of the two-story house, the release said.

Crews stretched a hose line through the front door to extinguish the fire, which had extended to the attic, the release said. A second line was deployed to the rear of the structure.

Mutual aid to the scene was provided by the Plainfield Fire Protection District and Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District. Station coverage was provided by Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District and the Sugar Grove Fire Protection District.