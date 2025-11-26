Fire destroys Oswego commercial building

A commercial building along Light Road in Oswego was destroyed in an early morning fire on Nov. 26, 2025. (Oswego Firefighters Local 4773 )

A commercial building along Light Road in Oswego was destroyed in an early morning fire Wednesday.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

At approximately 4:07 a.m. Wednesday, the Oswego Fire Protection District was dispatched to the 5400 block of Light Road after a train crew traveling through the area notified KenCom Public Safety Dispatch of what appeared to be a building fire, according to a news release from the district.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions involving a structure and multiple vehicles on the property, the release said. Because of the extent of the fire and the size of the involved area, additional resources were requested to assist with suppression efforts.

The Aurora Fire Department, Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District, Montgomery Fire Department and Plainfield Fire Protection District assisted in putting out the fire. Crews had to battle high winds.

Crews worked for an extended period to bring the fire under control and to fully extinguish hot spots. The structure along with numerous vehicles located on the property, is considered a total loss, according to the release.

Station coverage during the incident was provided by the Bolingbrook Fire Department and Sugar Grove Fire Department.