Oswego house uninhabitable after fire Saturday night

A two-story house on South Adams Street in Oswego sustained major damage in a fire Saturday night.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The house was deemed uninhabitable and sustained major damage, according to a release from the Oswego Fire Protection District.

No damage estimate was immediately available.

At approximately 6:09 p.m., the Oswego Fire Protection District was dispatched for a smoke investigation inside of a house in the 200 block of South Adams Street.

While apparatus was enroute, KenCom dispatchers advised that callers heard glass breaking and what sounded like explosions, the release said.

KenCom upgraded the response to that of a structure fire. The first firefighters arriving on the scene saw smoke coming from a two-story house, according to the release.

Crews stretched a hose line through the front door for a rapid-fire attack. A search was carried out and the house was cleared of any occupants.

Two individuals were treated and released at the scene.

Mutual aid was provided by the Plainfield Fire Protection District, Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District and the Sugar Grove Fire Protection District.