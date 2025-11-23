Kendall law enforcement agencies launch Thanksgiving drive safe and sober campaign

This Thanksgiving season, the Oswego Police Department and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office are joining the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement agencies to ensure holiday travelers are buckled up and driving sober.

The “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign will run through Dec. 2. Officers will look for seat-belt violations, speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving caused by alcohol or drugs, including cannabis.

“Thanksgiving brings more vehicles, longer trips and more festivities,” Oswego Police Department spokesperson Cathy Nevara said in a news release from the police department. “Seat belts remain one of the simplest and most effective ways to save your life in a crash. We’re asking every driver and passenger to buckle up, every trip, every time, and to make a plan for a sober ride before the celebrations begin. If you drink alcohol or use cannabis, don’t drive.”

Motorists are urged to plan ahead with these tips:

• Plan for a sober ride home before you go out.

• Call a taxi, take mass transit or ask a family member to get you home safely.

• Use a rideshare service, such as Uber or Lyft or opt for public transportation.

• If you see a drunk driver, pull over safely and call 911.

• Make sure everyone in your vehicle is wearing their seat belt.

This Thanksgiving enforcement effort is supported by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and aligns with Illinois’ statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” “Click It or Ticket” and “It’s Not a Game” campaigns.