Yorkville Public Library lists its December youth programs

Kids enjoy cookies and milk before they listen to The Polar Express at the Yorkville Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Julie Walker for Shaw Locan News Network)

Keep kids engaged during winter break with the Yorkville Public Library’s December lineup of hands-on activities, storytimes, and creative programs.

Escape Room Adventure

This month’s family fun Escape Adventure is ready. Use the clues to unlock the boxes before the next group comes in. There are only 30 minutes to unlock the boxes. Contact the Youth Service Department for an appointment time at 630-553-4354 ext 108 or stop in.

3D Printing (virtual)

Leah English provides a step-by-step tutorial on how to use Tinkercad. Tinkercad is an easy-to-use 3D CAD design tool, where participants can create an object that we can print on the library’s 3D printer. Check out the library’s YouTube channel and follow the steps to create a 3D printed piece. 3D Prints are $.20/gram. Use this email address to submit creations: YPL3DPrint@gmail.com

Drop-In Story Time

Every Friday at 10:30 a.m.

Join the Yorkville Public Library every Friday at 10:30 for Drop-In Story Time. This story time is held in the children’s area of the library. A volunteer from The Friends of the Library will be a special reader.

Winter Read Challenge

December 1-February 28

Pick up a Winter Reading Tracker, and receive a free set of mythical creature playing cards. These cards can be used to play Rock, Paper, Scissors with friends. Continue to collect unique mythical creature cards just by reading. Every 120 minutes read will earn a family of mythical creatures (egg, baby, teen, and adult). The more participants read, the more mythical creature cards they can collect.

Window Art

December 1-6 (you choose the day and time that is convenient)

Help liven up the library with window art. Come in anytime/any day (December 1-6) to create artwork. Please register for the event on the website. Space is limited.

Mommy and Me Yoga

Tuesday, Dec. 2 and 16 at 10:30 a.m.

Bond with little ones while exploring yoga, based on favorite children’s books. This class includes simple breathing work, playful yoga poses, songs, games, and story time. Participants will use their imagination while increasing strength, flexibility, and balance. Register for a spot on the YPL website.

4-H Science Explorers

Monday, Dec. 2 at 4:30 p.m. (ages 6-8) and 5 p.m. (ages 9-12)

Have fun with physics! Newton’s First Law of Motion states that an object will not change its motion unless acted on by an unbalanced force. Join the library to learn more about physics and experiment with the Law of Motion!

Preschool Zone

Wednesday, December 3 at 10:30 a.m.

Join the library for interactive and engaging books plus activities for parents and children.

Teen Gingerbread Houses

Wednesday, December 3 at 4:00 p.m.

Mrs. Bethany is back! She will provide tips and tricks to help create a wonderful gingerbread house to take home. Please bring a container to transport the creation. Registration is required.

Spanish Storytime

Thursday, December 4 at 5:30 p.m.

The first Thursday of each month, a student from the Yorkville High School National Spanish Honor Society will read books in Spanish to the group.

Book Club (Grades 1-2)

Saturday, December 6 & 20 at 9:30 a.m.

Join Mrs. Jessica in this two-session book club. The club will read “Dodsworth in London” by Tim Egan and discuss it. Register for both dates on the YPL website.

Macrame Holiday Craft

Saturday, December 6 at 10:30 a.m.

Mrs Jodi is back! She is teaching macrame. Participants will create a beautiful holiday decoration. Space is limited.

LEGO Kits

December 8-13 (choose the day and time that is convenient)

Come by the library during open hours the week of December 8th. The library will provide a themed container of various LEGOs for participants to use in the library. Participants will create using only the bricks provided and creativity. The creation will be added to the LEGO display at the library.

Junior Threads and More

Monday, December 8 at 1:00 p.m.

Do you crochet, knit, needlepoint, sew, quilt or like to draw? Come hang out and work on your unfinished projects, show off finished projects, or check out what other people are doing.

Great chance to meet new people!

Tots and Toddlers

Monday, December 9 at 10:30 a.m.

Join the library for songs, stories, and dancing. Children will receive a take-home craft to complete. Register each child separately.

Spanish Storytime (Facebook)

Wednesday, December 10 at 1:00 p.m.

Spanish Story Time, hosted by this month’s special guest reader. This recording can be found on the YPL Facebook page.

Family Trivia Night

Wednesday, December 10 at 6:00 p.m.

Form a team full of family or friends and compete against neighbors to answer questions about holiday movies, TV shows, music, and history. The team that knows the most holiday trivia, might just win some fun prizes!

Afternoon Hang Out: LEGO

Thursday, December 11 at 1:00 p.m.

Let’s play! Make new friends while playing with puzzles. Register today!

Santa at the Library

Saturday, December 13 at 9:15 a.m.

Stop by the library on Saturday, December 13th, to visit with Santa and take pictures. Don’t miss this holiday tradition.

Polar Express

Saturday, December 13, at 9:30 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.

The Polar Express is back! Enjoy cookies and milk while listening to the magical story of “The Polar Express”.

There will be time to write and deliver a letter to Santa. Register today, space is limited.

Artful Beginnings (preschool)

Monday, December 15 at 10:30 a.m.

Participants will read a book, then create a fun craft project. Please register. Dress for the mess. Those with multiple children should register each child separately.

Literacy Centers

December 16-18

Stop by anytime from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday- Thursday to experience a parent/child guided opportunity for hands-on literacy instruction. Literacy Centers are designed to give children ample opportunity to practice the very important skills of listening, reading, writing, and speaking.

Afternoon Hang Out: Puzzles

Thursday, December 18 at 1:30 p.m.

Let’s play! Make new friends while building puzzles. Register today!

Book Club (Grades 3-5)

Thursday, December 11 & 18 at 4:30 p.m.

Join Mrs. Vicki in this two session book club. The club will read the incredible Christmas book, “The True Gift” by Patricia MacLachlan and discuss it. Please register for both dates on the YPL website.

3D Printing

Saturday, December 20 at 10:30 a.m.

15-minute appointments are available each month. Ms. Jessica will provide one-on-one instruction for Tinkercad and how to create a 3D model. The model will be printed on the 3D Printer available to pick up on a future date. Cost: $0.20 / gram. Participants can also submit their print at YPL3DPrint@gmail.com if it is more convenient.

Winter READ Challenge: DIY Creature Card

Monday, December 22 at 1:30 p.m.

Design a unique creature cards to use in battle (Rock, Paper, Scissors) against friends. Participants will also receive a card holder for the card collected during Winter READ.

Toddler Play

Tuesday, December 23 at 10:30 a.m.

Caregivers and littles stop by to play at the library and meet new friends. No registration needed.

Crafternoon

Tuesday, December 23, at 1:30 p.m.

Day off? Let’s CRAFT! We will make Winter/Christmas crafts to take home. Register soon, space is limited.

Read with Paws

Saturday, December 27 at 10:30 a.m.

Children can come to the library, select a book, and read to a furry friend. All therapy dogs and handlers have been certified by an accredited organization. This program was designed originally because children feel less pressure to read to a dog than to an adult, so it was meant to be a way to help struggling readers or even just encourage reading. It is open to all levels of readers and non-readers. Please register for your 15-minute time slot on the YPL website. Space is limited. If you are unable to attend, please contact the library.

Countdown to Noon Party

Tuesday, December 30 at 11 a.m.

Help welcome 2026 and celebrate the end of 2025 at the library. Join the library for crafts and games while they wait for noon. Register soon; space is limited.

The Yorkville Public Library offers regular hours Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Curbside service is available for patrons who prefer not to enter the building. The library will be closed December 24, 25, and 31.