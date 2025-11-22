Plano Library hosting writing, craft programs for kids and adults

Free birdhouse craft kits for high school students and adults are available at the Plano Public Library. Available on the first Saturday of each month.

Now through Dec. 15, there is a care package drive for individuals experiencing homelessness. Items needed include new and unopened men’s & women’s socks, razors, mini lotion bottles, travel-size shampoo, conditioner& hand sanitizer, bars of soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, period products, gloves, and winter hats.

Operation Jesus volunteers will personally deliver the care packages to homeless individuals in downtown Chicago on Christmas morning.

Holiday closings:

Wednesday, Nov. 26: Close at 5 pm

Thursday, Nov. 27: Closed all day

Here is a list of the current programs for adults and kids.

Adult Programs

To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009.

Crafts to Go - Winter Birdhouse

Saturday, Dec. 6

Free craft kits for high school students and adults. First-come, first-served. Available on the first Saturday of each month.

Technology Help Desk with Steve Goodwin

Tuesday, Dec. 9, noon - 1 p.m.

A free drop-in opportunity to meet with a tech expert. Get help with questions you may have about your computer, cell phone, tablet, or e-reader. Please bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required.

Instructor Karen Perez helps Lillian Sanchez, 11, of Plano with a crochet project during a session of the Knit and Crochet Group at the Plano Community Library District. (Sandy Bressner)

Writers’ Group

Thursday, Dec. 11, 6:30 – 8 p.m.Join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. Attend in person or via Zoom. Meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 | Passcode: 048559. No registration required.

New Life for Old Bags

Saturday, Dec. 13, 10:30 a.m. - Noon.

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information, contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704.

Knit and Crochet Group – In Person

Every Monday, 4 – 6 p.m.Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Location: Diana Hastings Board Room. No registration required.

Knit and Crochet Group – Zoom

Every Thursday, 10 a.m. – noon. (No meeting on 11/27)This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. Zoom meeting ID: 954 9105 6267 | Passcode: 297254. No registration required.

Kids’ Programs

To register for kids’ programs, call 630-552-2025.

Legos at the Library

Monday, Nov.24, 2- 3 p.m. or 6 - 7 p.m.

We’ll provide the Legos—just bring your imagination! For all ages, children under 6 must be with an adult. No registration required.

Bookworms

Tuesday, Nov.25, 5 - 5:45 p.m., or 6:30 - 7:15 p.m.

Join us for a fun story, healthy snacks, a craft or art activity, and picking out interesting books to read. For independent students in grades K-3, without an adult. Registration required. Call 630-552-2025 to register. Registration for each class is separate—register to come to one, a few, or all of them.

Pizza & Pages Grades 7 - 9

Tuesday, Dec. 9, 5 - 5:45 p.m.

We’ll read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza! Registration required.

Preschool Art Explorers

Wednesday, Dec. 10, 6 - 6:45 p.m.

Come have fun exploring a variety of art materials and how to use them. Then use your imagination to create whatever pieces of artwork you would like. Parents must remain in the Kids’ Library during the program. For independent children ages 3-5, without an adult. Registration required.

Create Art with Petite Palette

An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. For independent children, without an adult. Registration for each program is separate. $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Ages 6 - 10, 4:30 - 5:30 p.m., Ages 10 - 18, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.