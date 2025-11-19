Yorkville girls basketball rallies to top Sandburg in season opener: Tuesday Record Newspapers sports roundup

Girls Basketball

Yorkville 56, Sandburg 55

Alayna Demas scored the game-winning basket off an assist from Macie Jones as the Foxes rallied from 10 points down at the half for a win at the alma mater of Yorkville head coach Kim Wensits in the season opener.

Jones had eight points and five rebounds with six clutch free throws late to lead nine Yorkville players in the scoring column. Aubrey Spychalski also scored eight points and Sydney McCabe and Claire Turner seven points each for Yorkville. The Foxes trailed 30-20 at the half but scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to close within five.

Glenbrook South 61, Oswego East 60

Aubrey Lamberti scored 16 points and Desiree Merritt added 12 for the Wolves (0-2) at the York Thanksgiving Tournament. Avaya Kittling-Turner added nine points off the bench and Ja’liyah Shepard had eight points.