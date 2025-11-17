Oswego senior Savannah Millard is the Record Newspapers girls tennis Player of the Year

Savannah Millard’s love for tennis has a very personal origin story.

The Oswego senior, younger sibling to athletic brothers, started playing tennis in her grandparents’ backyard. They have been her inspiration and biggest fans. Millard still draws on her late grandmother’s memory and words of wisdom during matches.

Millard provided a memorable conclusion to her stellar high school career this fall.

She won the No. 1 singles championship at the Southwest Prairie Conference tournament, and took second place at the sectional meet.

Making Oswego history as a four-time state qualifier, Millard won three matches at the Class 2A state tournament.

For her achievements, Savannah Millard is the Record Newspapers girls tennis Player of the Year.

Here is Millard’s Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How do you feel your season went as a whole? Did you have a different mentality given it was your last year?

Millard: I believe that my season as a whole went as well as I thought it could go. I definitely had a different motivation for my last year because I knew I had to go out with a bang.

Did you change anything compared to previous years?

Millard: I believe I was more relaxed than the previous years. I knew what I needed to do and felt more prepared.

Going to state all four years. What did that mean?

Millard: It was a great privilege to accomplish something not done before at my school. As well as I felt accomplished in my skills.

Was there another favorite moment from the season or something that sticks out?

Millard: Still conference was my favorite memory. Looking back at my papa and parents after I won, seeing their faces, made me feel like all my hard work paid off.

I’m sure I’ve asked before but how did you start in tennis?

Millard: I started playing in my grandparents’ backyard. Ga and pap (grandmother and grandfather) both could see my competitiveness shine through.

I know your grandmother means and meant so much to you. How did her influence remain with you on the court?

Millard: Before she passed away she told me that she will be watching me from the clouds. Knowing that she had the best seats to watch me, I knew I couldn’t disappoint her.

What are you looking forward to beyond this year? Are you excited to play at the next level?

Millard: I am so excited to play college tennis. I am even more excited to be able to grow my abilities for my weaknesses and strengths.