Oswego Police Department receives federal grant to support traffic safety enforcement

The Oswego Police Department has been awarded a federal grant that will support increased traffic enforcement efforts.

Funded by federal highway safety dollars through the Illinois Department of Transportation, the fiscal 2026 Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program grant will support increased traffic safety enforcement efforts aimed at saving lives and reducing crashes.

“We are grateful for this grant, which allows us to step up enforcement of impaired driving, seat belt, speeding and other traffic safety laws under the banners of ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,’ ‘Click It or Ticket’ and ‘Drive High. Get a DUI,’” Oswego Police Department spokesperson Cathy Nevara said in a news release. “Our top priority is the safety of everyone on our roadways, and we will continue holding those who break the law accountable.”

The STEP grant year runs from Oct. 1, 2025, through Sept. 30, 2026. The grant enables the department to conduct additional enforcement operations, particularly during high-risk periods.

These operations will focus on dangerous behaviors that contribute to crashes, such as speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, failure to yield, disobeying traffic signals and seat belt violations.

Key statewide campaigns such as “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” will be emphasized during some of the deadliest times of the year to raise awareness and encourage safer driving habits.

These high-visibility efforts are part of the department’s ongoing mission to keep Illinois roads safe for all.