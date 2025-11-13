Oswego fire district launches annual Toys for Tots drive

The Oswego Fire Protection District is partnering with Oswego School District 308 and several local businesses and organizations to benefit the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program. (Photo provided)

The Oswego Fire Protection District has launched its 18th annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive to help bring holiday cheer to children in need across the community.

The fire district is partnering with Oswego School District 308, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program, and several local businesses and organizations to collect new, unwrapped toys for children throughout Kendall County and nearby areas, according to a news release from the fire protection district.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 12 at any Oswego fire station. Additional Toys for Tots drop boxes are located at participating businesses across the Oswego area, the news release said.

Since the program began, Oswego Fire District has collected more than 83,000 toys for local families, the release said.

The department is encouraging residents and businesses to continue supporting the effort this year to help make the holidays brighter for children in need.

Families seeking assistance or those who know a family in need can submit a toy request form at www.oswegofire.com.

For updates and a list of drop-off locations, visit the Oswego Fire Protection District’s Facebook page at @OswegoFireProtectionDistrict or go to www.oswegofire.com