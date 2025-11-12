‘Today is about honoring their courage, sacrifice’: Oswego pays tribute to veterans

The Oswego Fire Protection District honor guard participates in the Oswego American Legion Post 675′s annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Oswego Veterans Memorial Plaza in downtown Oswego on Nov. 11, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego American Legion Post 675 Commander Kris Kearns knows full well the sacrifices that veterans have made.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1989 to 1993 and was part of Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm.

“Today is about honoring their courage, their sacrifice and their unwavering commitment to protecting the freedoms we all cherish,” Kearns said in his remarks at the Oswego American Legion Post 675’s annual Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11 at the Oswego Veterans Memorial Plaza in downtown Oswego.

“Thank you for joining us as we pay tribute to our veterans and their families,” he said.

Kearns continues to serve. He is commander of Oswego American Legion Post 675 and is also a lieutenant with the Oswego Fire Protection District.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman also knows the sacrifices that veterans have made. His father, Terry Kauffman, served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and attended the ceremony.

“I want to start off with a few words from President Lincoln during the Gettysburg Address when speaking about the veterans that gave that last full measure of devotion, that these dead shall not have died in vain,” Ryan Kauffman said in addressing those at the ceremony.

“That this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth. The men and women that fought and died for this country can no longer speak for themselves, for they have perished from this Earth. They can no longer tell their story. So it is incumbent on us, the living, to honor their memory by telling their tale. If we can do that, we are honoring their memory.”

During the ceremony, he also read a proclamation honoring veterans.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman was one of the speakers at the Oswego American Legion Post 675′s annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Oswego Veterans Memorial Plaza in downtown Oswego on Nov. 11, 2025. His father, Terry Kauffman, served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. (Eric Schelkopf)

“The dedicated men and women who have served and those presently serving in the United States Armed Forces are especially honored for their loyalty and their protection of all citizens of the United States of America,” Kauffman said. “I urge all citizens to observe the week of Nov. 11-17, 2025 as a week honoring all veterans. I further encourage all residents to recognize the valor and the sacrifice of our veterans, to participate in patriotic activities in our community and display the flag of the United States of America.”

The Little White School Museum’s Remembering Our Veterans exhibit runs through Nov. 29. This year’s exhibit features numerous uniforms from local military service men and women along with the exhibit’s annual Wall of Honor showcasing more than 100 veterans with ties to the Oswego area.

Members of Oswego Firefighters Pipes and Drums Local 4773 participated in Oswego American Legion Post 675's annual Veteran Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

A memorial display honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and community. New this year is an exhibit highlighting women’s service in the military and during wartime, researched and designed by Little White School Museum intern Madeleine Chenault.

Also on exhibit will be dozens of rarely seen items from the museum‘s extensive collections, including war souvenirs and photographs, each with a direct connection to Oswegoland residents who served. Featured will be items from the Civil War through the modern conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan.

The Little White School Museum is located at 72 Polk St. in downtown Oswego.