Yorkville District 115 students outpace state average on math, science and English skills

(file photo) Students make their way to class at Yorkville Grade School. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Time to see how Yorkville School District 115 performed on this year’s Illinois Report Cards, as processed by the Illinois State Board of Education.

This year features recalibrated benchmarks by the state for the 2024-25 school year. The new proficiency scores are applied to student performance in English language arts, math and science.

The new benchmarks, supported by Yorkville Superintendent Matt Zediker, provide “a more accurate picture of student learning and readiness for college and career,” District 115 said.

However, they do make comparison to previous years tricky.

All District 115 schools received a Commendable designation on the report card and the district exceeded state averages in English language arts, math and science.

Statewide grades range from Exemplary, Commendable, Targeted, Intensive and Comprehensive. The rankings deem the top 10% of schools statewide as Exemplary and the bottom 5% as Comprehensive.

The majority of schools receive the Commendable designation unless they have one or more student group performing in the bottom 5%. If that is the case, they are deemed Targeted.

Last year, under the older scoring system, all District 115 schools, minus Circle Center Grade School, received a Commendable grade. This year, Circle Center Grade School was upgraded to Commendable from its previous Targeted designation.

In deciding the grades, the state takes into consideration academic performance, English language arts and math growth in K-8 schools, high school graduation rates, chronic absenteeism rates, and overall school quality.

Zediker said the district’s performance embodies the drive of staff, teachers and students to continue striving for classroom excellence.

“We are highly encouraged by the dedication and hard work demonstrated by our students and staff over the past year,” Zediker said. “The positive indicators we have observed clearly affirm that our district is moving in the right direction. We remain committed to our focus and continuous improvement across all of our schools.”

Zediker highlighted that he is proud the district boasts a 97% graduation rate and has steadily reduced chronic absenteeism from 26.1% in 2023 to 21.7% in 2025.

What the report shows

District 115 spends on average $15,317 per student, an 8.76% increase from last year, according to the state report card. This is slightly behind Oswego School District 308’s average of $16,434 per student.

However, District 115’s rate is slightly more than Plainfield School District 202’s average of $15,184 per student.

All three of these districts are unit districts, meaning they serve kindergarten through 12th grade students and are not separate K-8 and high school districts.

District 115 received a 56.9% proficiency score for all students in English language arts. The average state score is 52.4%. For comparison, Oswego District 308’s score is 57.9% and Plainfield District 202’s score is 61.5%.

Yorkville schools received a 39.6% proficiency score for all students in math, as compared to the average state score of 38.4% proficiency. For comparison, District 308’s score is 43.7% and District 202’s score is 43.6%.

District 115 received a 47.6% proficiency score for all students in science when the average state score is 44.6% proficiency. For comparison, Oswego District 308’s score is 53.5% and Plainfield District 202’s score is 54.2%.

Zediker said District 115 utilizes the report cards to continue collaboration around learning and grading, instructional coaching and support for curricular refinement and resources, and creating a culture of data-driven solutions.

To view the full report card, visit illinoisreportcard.com/.