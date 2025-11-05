Boundary changes ahead for two Oswego District 308’s elementary schools

With Grande Park and Southbury elementary schools approaching capacity, Oswego School District 308 is looking at adjusting boundaries for each school by next year.

“We have some concern immediately at Southbury and Grande Park,” District 308 Deputy Superintendent Heather Kincaid during the district’s annual fall public forum on Nov. 3 at Plank Junior High School.

Grande Park can accommodate 648 students and Southbury’s capacity is 797 students. Under the current boundaries, Grande Park’s enrollment is expected to reach 689 students by the 2027-2028 school year and Southbury is expected to have an enrollment of 822 students by that same year.

“We’re most concerned at this point for next fall for Southbury and Grande Park,” she said. “So that’s where our focus is right now.”

Realigning the boundaries for each school is part of a phased approach the district is taking when it comes to student assignment and enrollment growth.

The district will hold student assignment community engagement sessions at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 18 and 19 at Oswego High School where discussion will revolve around realigning the boundaries for Grande Park and Southbury elementary schools.

Dist. 308 community members participate in an exercise during a discussion about student assignment and enrollment growth as part of a public forum at Plank Junior High School Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (Eric Schelkopf)

At its Jan. 26 board meeting, the Oswego School Board is set to vote on adjusting the boundaries for Grande Park and Southbury. The new boundaries would be in place for the fall 2026 school year.

Southbury Elementary School is on Preston Lane in Oswego and Grande Park Elementary School is on Grande Park Boulevard in Plainfield.

Additional boundary realignment for other parts of the district could take place starting in the fall of 2027.

“The areas that we are seeing the most growth in is Hunt Club followed by Southbury followed by Grande Park over the next 10 years,” Kincaid said. “Even with the growth that’s happening in certain areas of our district, there are still enough seats across the district. We just need to be thoughtful over the next couple of years about where are those available seats.”

The district covers about 68 square miles, with students not only in Oswego, but also Aurora, Joliet, Montgomery, Plainfield and Yorkville.

Despite the growth happening in District 308, the district’s incoming class of kindergartners is about 400 to 450 students less than the district’s outgoing classes.

“We’ve been graduating classes of about 1,500 the last couple of years and our incoming classes of kindergartners are about 1,050 to 1,100,” Kincaid said.

RSP & Associates, which recently did an enrollment analysis of the district, found that births in Kendall, Kane and Will counties have been decreasing. School District 308 serves all three counties.

In Kendall County, for example, there is a three-year average of 27 fewer live births per year, according to the study. Live births have been below 1,600 births per year for the past seven years.

“As part of the larger realignment, we will look more comprehensively,” she said. “But we wanted to take this one step at a time.”