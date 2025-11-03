Oswego Police Department, other local law enforcement agencies moving to encrypted radio communication

Beginning Monday, Nov. 3, all law enforcement agencies using the KenCom Public Safety Dispatch Center – including the Oswego Police Department – will transition to encrypted digital radio frequencies.

This transition is the result of an ongoing collaborative effort between KenCom and its member public safety agencies.

The new communications platform will enhance radio coverage, expand operational capabilities and strengthen the security of communications between dispatchers and responding personnel, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

Encryption of police radio channels will ensure that real-time law enforcement communications are accessible only to authorized personnel. This change helps “prevent the release of information that could endanger officers during critical incidents or compromise investigations,” the release said.

The department said the encryption provides an added layer of protection and privacy for victims, witnesses and individuals involved in emergency situations, according to the release.

“Our first responsibility is the safety of our officers and our community,” Oswego Police Chief Jason Bastin said in the release. “Encrypting our radio communications helps ensure that critical information stays secure and that we can respond to incidents effectively and responsibly.”

The department recognizes that some members of the public and media have traditionally monitored police radio traffic as a means of staying informed. The Oswego Police Department “remains committed to transparency and open communication,” the release said.

The department said it will continue to provide information and updates through its official channels, including social media platforms and news releases. Accredited media partners will also be able to obtain information through established public information procedures, the department said.

“We value the community’s trust and understand concerns about transparency,” Bastin said. “Our goal is to balance that transparency with the need to protect sensitive information and the safety of everyone involved.”

More information is available by contacting the Oswego Police Department at 630-551-7300.