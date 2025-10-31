How to protect your pets and coexist with coyotes during fall months

(file photo) A coyote is caught on camera at Captain Daniel Wright Woods Forest Preserve in Mettawa, part of the Lake County Forest Preserves. Coyotes will be more visible between now and February as youngsters leave home to establish their own territories. (Provided by Lake County Forest Preserve District via Daily Herald)

Fall is a bold time for young coyotes. It’s their season to branch away from their family packs, striking out for new territories to call their own.

As sightings increase during “dispersal season,” here’s what you need to know to ensure you co-exist peacefully with these wild canine neighbors.

Coyotes are found statewide in Illinois, ranging from 20-40 pounds, with gray and reddish fur. They can be distinguished from dogs by their slender build and pointed muzzle. They predate European settlers in the area and have rebounded in population since almost being wiped out by predator control programs in the early 1900s.

As they become more visible in neighborhoods, parks and along roadways, some smart safety tips can help keep you and your pets from potential harm.

“If you encounter a coyote, do not run,” the Will County Sheriff’s Office said in a recent social media post. “Stand tall and make yourself look big. Make noise. Clap, yell, or use a whistle to scare it away. Keep pets leashed. Supervise them, especially at dawn and dusk. Secure food sources. Don’t leave pet food or trash outside.”

The sheriff’s office said coyotes are generally shy and avoid people.

(file photo) Coyotes can be distinguished from dogs by their slender body and pointed muzzles. Pictured, a coyote patrols its enclosure at Oaken Acres Wildlife Center in Sycamore. (Mark Busch)

While coyotes have been known to target smaller dogs, they typically eat mice, rabbits and carrion in their native woodland, wooded bluffs and prairie habitats, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The IDNR recommends using fencing or kennel runs to ensure the safety of small pets. Mating season for coyotes begins in February, with the pups born in April.

It is best to avoid walking your dog near a coyote burrow or den because while protecting their six to seven young pups, coyotes will “vigorously defend the area,” the IDNR said on its website.

It’s important to reduce food sources rodents might like, too, because “if rodents are attracted to yards because of easy food sources, coyotes may be attracted to the easy source of rodents,” said Wildlife ecologist Cindi Jablonski with the McHenry County Conservation District.

She said there should not be an increase in coyotes encroaching into neighborhoods and residential areas because the population in McHenry County is stable, and there is plenty of open space and valuable natural areas in which they can live.

The conservation district is not expecting a lot of sightings in its protected wildlife areas because of the timid nature of coyotes. Likewise, Jablonski said coyotes in the area tend to den away from public areas that humans frequent.

Peaceful coexistence

Learning to live peacefully with coyotes is crucial because coyote population reduction, which involves removing some or all the coyotes in an area, is “usually unrealistic and always temporary,” the IDNR said.

It’s expensive to try to mitigate populations, and the trapped coyotes are not relocated, but are instead humanely euthanized.

Jablonski said coyotes have evolved to play a key role in northern Illinois habitats.

“Coyotes keep our rodent and rabbit populations in check, and help maintain necessary balance in local ecosystems,” Jablonski said.

Across Kendall County, the human and coyote cohabitation story is quite similar to other areas, said Antoinette White, executive director of the Kendall County Forest Preserve.

White said there has not been a recent increase in reported sightings around the county’s forest preserves or around campsites. However, visitors could be lucky enough to see or hear a coyote while trekking through nature areas.

“Coyotes have a highly varied diet, including carrion, which in turn helps keep our local area free from things like roadkill,” White said. “You can think of them as a clean-up crew.”

You can learn more about coyotes by visiting the IDNR’s website.