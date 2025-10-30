Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Savannah Millard, Oswego, tennis, senior

Name: Savannah Millard

School: Oswego, senior

Sport: Tennis

Why she was selected: Millard won three matches at the Class 2A state tennis tournament in her fourth appearance at state.

She was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is her interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

You won three matches at state. How do you feel about how it went?

Millard: It made me feel the past four years meant something to make it to the second day of state. Being able to finish my senior year with a bang was exhilarating.

I know you recently won conference too. What did that mean?

Millard: Winning conference had to be one of the best feelings all season. To finish strong and win for my Ga [grandmother]. To live that feeling of seeing my parents, brothers, friends and grandpa crying because they were so proud of me.

What are your plans after high school?

Millard: My plans after high school are to go to college. I am currently keeping my options open about which school.

Is there a place in the world or country you’ve never been to, but would like to visit?

Millard: I would want to go to Paris. That is where my oldest brother was born and it would be exciting to see where he had his first experiences.

What’s a favorite class now?

Millard: My favorite class is currently American Sign Language. I love my teacher and the experiences I have made in that class.

If you could share some advice to the freshman you, what would it be?

Millard: Advice I would give a freshman is that appreciate all that you have around you because it goes fast. Being in the moment and excel and remember who is always behind you because it’s not just you on the court.